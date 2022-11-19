As disc golf interest skyrockets in Leland, plans for new course slow

It’s Sunday morning and a group of Leland disc golf players are at church.

The “Church of the Frisbeetyrian,” that is. They’re finding Fellowship over frisbees and the jingle of chains at disc golf courses across Brunswick County and the surrounding area.

Most Sundays, and other days of the week, Leland players are headed to Bolivia or neighboring New Hanover County to play. Leland’s only permanent course was recently removed and progress on a new and improved course in the town has slowed.

Interest in the sport has skyrocketed in recent years, but access to courses in Leland doesn’t seem to match the current demand.

