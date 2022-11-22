As CSU volleyball Coach Tom Hilbert retires, his players reflect

Tom Hilbert acknowledges applause from fans at Moby Arena on Oct. 13, 2016, after winning his 500th match as CSU's volleyball coach.

As legendary Colorado State volleyball Coach Tom Hilbert closes out his career and heads into retirement whenever this year’s team plays its final match, former players and others shared their thoughts on the impact he has had on the university, the community and the sport.

Here’s what they had to say:

Angela Knopf

Two-time All-American and Mountain West Player of the Year (2000-01)

Colorado State volleyball player Angela Knopf (5) celebrates with her teammates after the Rams beat Colorado in five sets in an NCAA Tournament match on Dec. 1, 2001, at Moby Arena.

“I think the most impressive thing to me is the fact that he has created not only a culture but a movement of CSU volleyball in the community. A lot of schools I went on recruiting trips for and even when I was playing out on the AVP (pro tour), I’d go to UCLA or USC games, and there’s nothing compared to the community that Fort Collins brings to volleyball.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button