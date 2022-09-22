As a big-time basketball recruit, Atlantic City’s Quanirah Montague is having the time of her life

Quanirah Montague stood on the sidelines and took a look around the Ohio Stadium on Saturday night.

The Atlantic City High School basketball standout was on a recruiting visit to Ohio State University. The stadium, known as “The Horseshoe” was filled with 105,398 fans who were there to watch the Buckeyes beat Toledo 77-21.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, there’s a lot of people here,'” she said in a telephone conversation Tuesday. “

Montague is in the middle of the time of her life. The 6-foot-4 senior is Atlantic City’s most recruited boy or girl player since college coaches visited the high school in the 1980s and early 1990s to woo Atlantic City greats Willie Glass, Bobby Martin and Lou Roe.

ESPN Ranks Montague as the No. 76 seniors in the country. Penn State, Ohio State, Florida State, UCLA, St. John’s and Rutgers are among the Colleges to offer her scholarships. In the next few weeks, she will take visits to Penn State, Mississippi and probably UCLA. What she is experiencing now is more than she ever thought was possible.

“I thought I’d just be staying in Atlantic City,” she said.

Montague, who is nicknamed Nir Nir, can’t ever remember not playing basketball. She is the younger brother of Jahleem Montague, who starred at center for the Vikings boys teams that won state Group IV titles in 2012 and 2013.

Few high school players are able to combine Quanirah’s size and agility. She has the wingspan of a 6-11 player and can play anywhere from point guard to center. Montague can score in the post with her back to the basket and dribble behind her back on the perimeter to penetrate opposing defenses to create shots for herself and her teammates.

Montague emerged as a freshman, leading the Vikings to the 2020 Cape-Atlantic League championship. Her sophomore season was lost to the pandemic. Montague averaged 13.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks as a junior in 2021-22. Expectations are high for her senior season.

“I can’t wait to play with my high school teammates again,” she said.

Montague spent most of the summer traveling the country. She played for the New Jersey Sparks, an AAU team from Patterson.

“I had fun,” she said. “I enjoyed traveling and seeing what’s around.”

Her local profile has increased since she returned to Atlantic City for her senior year. She met earlier this month with Mayor Marty Small and has become a mini-celebrity around the resort town.

“I already knew a lot of people,” she said, “but people started speaking to me a lot more. It’s good. They’ll say, ‘What’s up? Keep doing your thing.’ “

The recruiting process can be hectic. Montague is approaching it with the right attitude. She hopes to make a decision before her senior season begins.

“It’s both (pressure and fun),” she said of recruiting. “It’s so hard to decide where to go.”

To the people of Atlantic City, Montague is proof that athletes can attract national attention without leaving Atlantic City High School to attend either a private school or another public school as a choice student.

As for being an example for Atlantic City boys and girls younger than her, Montague is cool with that.

“If I can do it,” she said, “then everybody playing basketball or a sport can do it too.”