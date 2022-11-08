Arunachal Literature Festival concludes on a positive note

NAMSAI, 5 Nov: The fourth edition of the Arunachal Literature Festival came to an end with various literary workshops here in Namsai district on Saturday.

The sessions in the 3-day festival included discussion on ‘Chronicles of Arunachal,’ Poetry recitation, short story reading, workshop on Poetry and novel writing, rainbow conclave, discussions on the books of Padmashree YD Thongchi and Jamuna Bini and release of books.

Workshop on novel writing was conducted by a Sahitya Akademi awardee and Assamese novelist Jayant Madhav Bora. They said strong mindset, hard work, observation of society, positive attitude and a strong message are required to be inculcated to become a good novelist and short story writer.

Administering the workshop on creative writing renowned poet, Writer and Tibetan refugee activist Tenzing Tsundue gave Orientation on automatic writing skills and read his poem “When it rains in Dharmshala”.

The ‘Desire of ink’ by Mamang Dai, ‘The house in the hills’ by Ponung Ering Angu and ‘Father on the Earth’ by Robin Ngangdam were also read.

Ravi Singh, an eminent Publisher and co-founder of ‘Speaking Tiger’ chaired the session on story reading along with Dr. Gumlat Maio, Bunty Tao, Snehalata Negi and Gumkang Sumyang. Bunty Tao presented audio Visuals on significance of social distancing prevalent in various Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) president, Padmashree YD Thongchi, under whose guidance the festival was organized, expressed his happiness and satisfaction at the grand success of the festival. They thanked the local people for their hospitality and the district administration for the support in making the festival a great success.

Director of information and public relations Onyok Pertin also thanked the district administration for the logistic support, the members of APLS including its Namsai district unit and schools and colleges of Namsai and Lohit districts for making the festival a success.

APLS general secretary, Mukul Pathak also expressed satisfaction for the participation of huge numbers of students and officers in the festival.

The concluding day of the festival also paid rich tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his 11th death anniversary.

Eminent authors, poets, novelists, scholars and intellectuals from across the country and students from various schools and colleges of the Namsai and Lohit districts, government employees and general public attended all the sessions of the festival. (DIPR)