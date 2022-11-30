Arun Trust felicitates Handball Coach Dev Raj

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 30: Arun Sharma Sports and Social Welfare Trust today felicitated chief Handball Coach of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Dev

Raj on his retirement from the National sports body at MA Stadium, here.

Senior National and International Handball players of J&K, under the banner of the Arun Sports Trust visited the office of the SAI STC Jammu

from where Dev Raj superannuated. Officials and coaches of SAI and J&K Sports Council (JKSC) were among others present.

“Dev Raj has been Instrumental in producing many National and international players from J&K, so he deserves such congratulations and

appreciations. He has been dedicated to his services throughout his career as Handball coach,” said member trustee of Arun Sports Trust and

executive member of the Handball Federation of India (HFI), Ashutosh Sharma.

Earlier, Deputy Director of the SAI STC Jammu, Nadeem Ahmed Dar was all praise for the retiring chief Coach and appreciated the gesture of

Arun Sports Trust for the love and affection shown for their coach.

Among others present were Divisional Sports Officer of JKSC, Ashok Singh, Chief Basketball Coach of SAI, Aman Sharma; Mangers of JKSC, SP Singh and Satish

Gupta, Retired SAI Cricket coach, Varinder Sharma and Retired SAI Handball coach, Sudesh Kumar as also prominent Handball players, Kartar Dogra, Chandan Singh

Chowhan, Bachan Dogra, Ashish Sharma, Kapil Sagotra, Sanjeev Sharma, Gourav Sharma, Rohit Badan, Sanjay Manhas and Anil Dogra.