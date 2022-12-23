Arum Expects Naoya Inoue To Pursue Undisputed Goal at 122-Pounds

Top Rank’s CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue, expects his boxer to move up to the super bantamweight limit of 122-pounds with the clear goal of becoming the Undisputed champion.

2022 was a huge year for Inoue, as he became the Undisputed world Champion at bantamweight.

In June, they knocked out Nonito Donaire in the second round of their rematch to unify the WBA, IBF, and WBC titles. And then earlier this month, he took down Paul Butler in eleven rounds to capture the final piece of the puzzle, the WBO title.

“I think he’s going to decide to vacate the bantamweight titles, he has all four of them, and move up to 122lbs,” Arum said. Each Champion there has two of the titles, so his goal is not only to win the 122lbs title, but to unify it,” Arum told Talk Sport.

“I don’t see anybody beating this guy, he boxes beautifully and he’s a concussive puncher, especially at his weight.”

Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs), through his deal with Top Rank, is aligned with ESPN.

The two world champions at 122, who hold all four of the major belts between them, are aligned with Rival outlets.

Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs), holder of the WBC and WBO titles, is with Premier Boxing Champions, who have exclusive content deals with Showtime and Fox Sports.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs), who holds the IBF and WBA titles, is co-promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. Hearn’s company has an exclusive content deal with DAZN.