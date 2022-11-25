ArtWalk Gardiner to feature works by local artists Dec. 2

ArtWalk Gardiner is set to continue its 16th year at 5-8:30 pm Friday, Dec. 2, in artists’ studios, galleries, shops and other venues throughout historic downtown Gardiner.

People can join a free evening of arts and community, featuring unique works by local artists. There will be something for everyone — works ranging from painting, printmaking, photography, ceramics, handmade books, jewelry, textiles, sculpture and gifts, according to a news release from Danae Lagoy, event coordinator.

First launched in 2005 by Artdogs Studios and a handful of other area artists, the mission of ArtWalk Gardiner is to increase community awareness and appreciation of the visual arts, to encourage interaction and familiarity among local artists and the general public, to provide artists with a supportive network and to Foster the creative economy through regular art exhibitions and events in historic downtown Gardiner. Since its inception, the event has drawn hundreds of visitors to Water Street to enjoy these festive evenings.

Event participants include Aaron Montell, Alan Claude Studio, Amandaconda Made, Amy Lewis, Artdogs, Bateau Brewing, The Blind Pig Tavern, Cattywampus Studio, Central Maine Clay Artists Pottery Shop, Chris Olson and Christy Carrier.

Also, Circling the Square Fine Art Press, Costell & Costell Gallery, Danae Lagoy, Ellen Roberts, Gardiner Hardware, Gardiner Public Library, Gay Grant, Gold Finch Creamery, Isabella Zoë, Jen Paisley and Karen Gaker, John Carnes and Jon Luoma.

Also, Joselyn S. Walsh, Kate Buehner, Kaitlin Thibeau, Karen Adrienne, Katherine Kollman, Kit Munroe, Luke Myers, Margaret Melanson Pottery, Matt Demers & Allison McKeen, Megan Daigle, Mike Gent, Monkitree, Niche, Inc., and Pamela Heatherly.

Also, Paula’s Nails & Aesthetics, Penny Markley, Sandra Desrosiers, Scott King, Selene’s Fly Shop, Stone Broke Bread and Books, Table Bar, and Top Side Games.

Sponsors include 1 Brunswick Trading, Bud Bar, Camden National Bank, Gardiner 4Twenty, The Healing Community MEDCo., Janet Slade Insurance Co., and The Vapor Room.

ArtWalk Gardiner is in partnership with Gardiner Main Street.

For more information, email [email protected].

