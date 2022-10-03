ArtWalk celebrating community, art and culture in Livermore this weekend | News

Artists, Residents and art lovers alike are set to fill the downtown Livermore area with foot traffic, live music and various forms of visual art in celebration of community and culture this weekend.

Livermore Valley Arts will be hosting its 21st ArtWalk festival, a one-day event meant to celebrate the artistic community of Livermore and the surrounding cities. ArtWalk features over 200 local makers showcasing handmade artwork, live music and other forms of entertainment.

The event is free for the public to attend and takes place on Saturday (Oct. 8), from 11 am to 5 pm in the Bankhead Theater Lobby, Bankhead Plaza, McLeod Street, Stockmen’s Park and Livermorium Park.

“ArtWalk is an inclusive event that really has the art community coming together to bring our best face forward,” said Anne Giancola, visual arts and education manager of Livermore Valley Arts.

“All of the Tri-Valley art associations will have a Booth at Livermorium: Livermore Artists Association, Pleasanton Art League, Dublin Arts Collective and Alliance for the Visual Arts,” Giancola said. “The fact that all of the area art organizations are a part of the festival shows that there is a deep sense of collaboration and community. The visual arts are strong and doing well in the Tri-Valley.”

Giancola told the Weekly the festival was founded by artist Linda Ryan 21 years ago to “spotlight the visual arts of Livermore and at the same time bring foot traffic to the downtown area.”

This year, Livermore Valley Arts organizers expect around 4,000 visitors on the day of the event.

“We get a wide call for artists out in the spring of each year,” Giancola said, noting that the organization does not disqualify artists for participation based on location. “We welcome artists from the Central Valley, Fremont, San Jose and the 680 corridor and beyond.”

Ozell Hudson, a Texas native turned Livermore resident, is one of the artists showcasing his work at the event. Hudson specializes in portrait and figurative fine art paintings, using oil and acrylic mediums on canvas.

“One of the reasons why I continue to participate in the ArtWalk is because I want the Livermore area to be known for its visual fine art,” Hudson said. “I want to raise visibility for visual arts in the Tri-Valley and I want to be a part of it.”

Hudson enjoys the environment the ArtWalk has to offer and the greater Tri-Valley visual fine arts scene.

“I like interacting with the people, just meeting them and chatting with them,” he said. “We are situated in the right place, we have the wineries, we have the performing arts. This area is known for its fine wine and its arts, whether it’s visual or performing.”

“I like to do portraiture and figurative art,” Hudson said.

Most of his work has reflected this style of art; however, he has previously worked with sculptures. “Usually what inspires me is people. Everyone has a different character about them and everyone has their own story.”

Hudson’s artwork will be Featured in the Livermorium Park at this year’s ArtWalk.

“ArtWalk is a day to dive deep into the visual arts from the community,” Giancola said. “We know that ArtWalk is an event important to the community and we welcome visitors from further around to appreciate the quality of the art offered. LVA is proud to support this event because of its close alignment with their mission to offer a broad range of arts opportunities and experiences to engage our diverse community.”

Other activities at the festival include live music, interactive art booths and face painting.

“Look for artist demonstrations throughout the event, shop for unique and hand-done works or try your chances at a raffle for the hand-painted wine barrels in the Bankhead,” Giancola said. “There is live music throughout the different Parks of ArtWalk for everyone to enjoy as they base the art. There are interactive art booths at McLeod Street where people of all ages can try out art supplies, make a collage, color a parachute, create an art project, and work on a group banner mural.”

For more information about the ArtWalk festival, visit livermorearts.org.