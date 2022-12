ArtTour International Announces the ATIM’s Top 60 Masters Awards, “Oscars of the Visual Arts”

ALAN GRIMANDI & VIVIANA PUELLO -FOUNDERS OF ARTHOUR INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINE ATIM TOP 60 MASTERS ALL ARTISTS WITH AWARDS ATIM MASTERS AWARDS ATIM’S TOP 60 MASTERS AWARDS

NEW YORK, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — ArtTour International, in Collaboration with Create4Peace, is proud to present the Oscars of the Visual Arts, ArtTour International Masters Award Ceremony, honoring a selection of artists from around the world whose work deserves recognition. Sixty awardees will soon converge in New York City next Spring.

The ArtTour International Masters Ceremony has since become an esteemed Awards program in the international scene. Thousands of artists from all over the world submit their works. Each one of them is hoping to become a proud recipient of this prestigious award. The program chooses sixty of them for the prestigious award that will be presented to them in New York City at the Museum of Art and Design in the heart of the Big Apple. Since its foundation, ArtTour International has brought the event worldwide—from Miami to New York to Ferrara and Montagnac and, next year, back home to New York City.

Not only will they visit and explore the country’s culture and artworks, but it will also open up endless possibilities for them. Many work hard for the prestigious award with the hopes of starting a journey of breakthroughs and opportunities. As a recipient, many art entrepreneurs and connoisseurs recognize the artists who transformed their lives and careers.

The event was created by ArtTour International’s International’s editor-in-chief, Viviana Puello, and her partner, Alan Grimandi, as an opportunity to celebrate and recognize deserving artists from anywhere in the world. They are both the Founders of the multimedia platform ArtTour International Magazine. Viviana Puello is an internationally recognized art business expert and CEO. She has a lifelong mission of changing how people see artists and the arts.

As an artist herself, Viviana has experienced the difficulties that come with art being your occupation. The art world has always survived in “feast or famine.” With so many artists struggling to market and thrive within their craft, Viviana knew there was more she could do. That is where the vision and inspiration for ArtTour International were born. As the platform expanded and grew, Viviana added the ATIM Top 60 Masters Awards and special Issue Magazine to bring the recognition these top artists deserve.

“I’m an Advocate for the arts.”, Puello shared. As her company and focus have grown, she has taken her marketing expertise to help artists turn their passion into profit. Her Amazon Best-Selling book, “You Are The Masterpiece, An Artist Journey From Homelessness To Triumph,” reveals her journey and shares her tips on becoming an art entrepreneur. As a successful entrepreneur, she shares the principles and goals of her award-winning show Featured on NYC media. It was awarded the Public Media Awards of Excellence because of its impact in 2018 and 2019.

Today, ArtTour International is a revolutionary multimedia platform that promotes artists worldwide with an audience of over 2 million people in 205 countries. It also publishes a printed magazine that features artists who deserve the spotlight. Today, it has grown its readership to 10 million and is finally furthering its reach through the ArtTour International Show. The show airs every Thursday at 5:30 in the afternoon on Spectrum 1993. The show received the Public Media Awards of Excellence for two years in a row, in 2018 and 2019.

With the ArtTour International Top 60 Masters Awards, Puello has created a foundation of success for her artists to thrive. The ceremony reunites artists from all over the globe in one setting to recognize their Careers and their activist works and to promote global peace awareness through Intercultural exchange. In addition, it highlights giving artists the space they deserve without holding themselves back.

The ArtTour International Masters Awards is an event that will mark the beginning of a global wave of artists on a journey to pursue art while staying true to their convictions and without compromising their message.

The search for the following Top 60 Masters for 2023 to receive this award has begun. Artists are welcome to submit their works directly to their website www.atimtop60masters.com. You can also nominate your favorite artists on ArtTour International’s International’s official website. Nominations are also welcome from non-visual artists who want to support their favorite budding artists. Follow ArtTour International on Instagram and Facebook for updates and upcoming artists and art news.

