ArtsRevive opens registration for 2023 Arts and Wings competition | News

ArtsRevive has opened registration for the 21st Annual Roots and Wings Art Show.

The juried competition showcases artists living outside of Alabama, represented as “wings” and those who live in the state, represented as “roots”.

The show is held at the ArtsRevive Cultural Arts Center located at 3 Church Street.

See below for eligibility, categories and the cash amounts for winners:

Eligibility:

1.) Entrants must be current or former Residents of Alabama.

2.) Only work not previously shown in ArtsRevive shows is allowed.

3.) All work must be original and all reference material must be the work of the artist.

4.) All artworks must have been created within the past 3 years (2020-2023)

5.) Artist must be 18 years of age by April 1, 2023

Categories:

1.) 3D – Clay/ Ceramics/ Fiber/ Furnature/ Glass/ Jewelry/ Metal/ Mixed Media/ Sculpture/ Wood

2.) Drawing – graphite/ pastel/ ink/

3.) Painting – acrylic/ oil/ watercolor/ tempera

4.) Mixed Media

5.) Photography

6.) Printmaking – Computer Generated/ Printmaking (all forms)

Cash amounts:

– Best in Show $1,000

– People’s Choice $1,000

– First (each category) $200

– Second (each category) $100

– Third (each category) $50

The deadline to enter is March 11. Click here for more information.