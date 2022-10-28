ArtSEA: A witch’s brew of Halloweeny arts events in Seattle

Nobody does dead like Día de los Muertos. One of the local experts on the Mexican tradition of honoring the dearly departed is Fulgencio Lazo. He Returns to the Seattle Art Museum this week for his annual creation of a large-scale, one-of-a-kind wallpaper — a colorful sand painting in the Oaxacan tradition. Lazo’s Día de los Muertos artwork will be on view in the SAM lobby Oct. 28 – Nov. 6, and the accompanying Community Celebration happens Oct. 28, 6:45 pm – 9 pm (free with RSVP).

Lazo has been busy. You can also see his art at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion this weekend. Día de los Muertos en Tres Dimensiones (Oct. 29-30) features another of his wallpaper, as well as an exhibit of his abstract sculpture and a talk by the Oaxaca-born, longtime Seattle artist about how his work reflects his Indigenous Zapotec roots (Oct. 29 at 6:15 pm). And Tacoma residents, heads up: Lazo is doing yet another wallpaper at the Tacoma Art Museum, on view Oct. 26 – Nov 9, which will be part of the museum’s annual Día de los Muertos Festival (Nov. 6, noon – 5 pm).

For a ghost-forward festival in a completely different vein, consider the Oddities and Curiosities Expo at the Washington State Convention Center this weekend (Oct. 29, 10 am – 6 pm). The event definitely boasts a Vincent Price vibe, but organizers ensure that all the Freaky taxidermy and globby creatures encased in glass jars are “sourced sustainably” (No human bones or bats allowed.)

I found myself intrigued by a West Seattle artist’s venture called “Adopt A Creepy Doll,” not so much because I want to do so (I do not), but because of the artistry and effort she puts into each uniquely terrifying figure. Like a mad scientist, she morphs vintage Dolls and plain babydolls into demonic, undead … things.

But there are significantly less blood-curdling vendors on deck too, such as the aforementioned Moth & Myth and two Portland Jewelers who caught my eye: Zombie Head, whose scary-clown bolo ties radiate rockabilly cool; and Mattie Bowden, whose silver chimeras and fur-and-bone pendants are sleekly unsettling.

If that still sounds too ghoulish, you can always fly your broom to an old Monster flick. SIFF Cinema is screening a few classics (Oct. 30 at the Egyptian), including 1931’s Frankenstein (with Boris Karloff), 1948’s Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (with Bela Lugosi) and 1941’s The Wolfman (with Lon Chaney Jr.). I promise you won’t be scared.