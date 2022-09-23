ArtSci Roundup: Kicking the school year off with the Arts

Arts and entertainment | News Releases | UW and the community

Through public events and exhibitions, connect with the UW community every week!

As the UW community returns to campus, consider taking advantage of campus perks available to UW employees and students:

Free admission to the Henry Art Gallery and Burke Museum

Discounted tickets to performances by Meany Center, School of Drama, Department of Dance, School of Music, and more

Robyn Orlin

Video & Article: Catherine Cole shares her perspective on Robyn Orlin and Albert Ibokwe Khoza

September 27, 4 PM: One Hour with Robyn OrlinHutchinson Hall

Known in South Africa as a “permanent irritation,” Orlin will shed light on her creative process with the help of funny and surprising situations.

Free | RSVP

September 30 – October 1, 8 PM: Robyn OrlinMeany Center for the Performing Arts

A critique of shifting power relations for the 20th anniversary of the end of Apartheid. Playful, ironic and featuring dancer and performance artist Albert Ibokwe Khoza, the work is a journey through the seven deadly Sins that Orlin considers a “requiem for humanity.”

UW Faculty, UW Staff, UW Retirees and UW Alumni Association (UWAA): 10% off regular-priced single tickets, subject to availability. A valid UW ID (eg Husky card or UWAA card) is required; limit of one ticket per valid ID | Tickets

September 26 – October 7: 2022 Poster Salevarious locations

Shop thousands of posters at the HUB’s annual poster sale! Poster sale proceeds benefit the HUB Director’s Art Award, supporting UW student artists by Purchasing and displaying their work in the HUB Permanent Art Collection, and the HUB Scholarship, assisting students involved in ASUW, GPSS, RSOs, and HUB student employment in reaching their full potential as leaders, regardless of financial situation.

September 30, 7 – 9 PM: Public Opening: New ExhibitionsHenry Art Gallery

Art, drinks, music and conversation: celebrate Henry’s latest exhibitions. everything was beautiful, and nothing hurt.

Nina Chanel Abney: Fishing Was His Life

PNW x PNW: Photographs from the Henry Collection

this was a densely wooded hill

this was a densely wooded hill Henry OffSite – Chloë Bass: Soft Services

And the ongoing exhibition Donna Huanca: MAGMA SLIT

Free | RSVP

October 1, 3 PM: Chloë Bass and Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore in ConversationVolunteer Park

Join Henry OffSite – Soft Services artist Chloë Bass and author Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore for a conversation about the body and colonialism, intimacy and loss, cruising and alienation, communal possibility, and intimate transgression. The conversation will focus on the embodied experiences produced through interaction with Soft Services’ stone sculptures, and examine how acts of noticing open the door for new engagements with social and environmental landscapes. The dialogue will be punctuated by readings from Sycamore’s genre-bending book The Freezer Door (2020), Portions of which are set in Volunteer Park.

Free | RSVP

Coming soon:

October 6:

October 7:

October 12: