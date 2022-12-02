ArtSci Roundup: How to Write a DEI Statement in Only 50 Years, Frankenstein Book Chat, School of Music concerts, and more

Arts and entertainment | UW Notebook

Highlights of current exhibitions:

Until April 16 | Body Language: Reawakening Cultural Tattooing of the Northwest, Burke Museum (Free admission for UW students, Faculty and staff)

Until January 8 | everything was beautiful, and nothing hurt., Henry Art Gallery (Free admission for UW students, Faculty and staff)

December 7, 7 PM | Katz Distinguished Lecture with Shawn Wong: How to Write a DEI Statement in Only 50 Years, Kane Hall

UW Professor of English Shawn Wong has been working on his DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) statement for 50 years (38 years at the UW) and is almost finished. He began writing it when, as an undergraduate, he was told that Asian American literature did not exist, that his writing had too much style to be written by him, that his first students could not get English credit for taking his Asian American literature classes , and that large Corporations could question his birthright and his ownership of Intellectual property. His first book, Aiiieeeeee! An Anthology of Asian American Writers, turns 50 in 2024 and it’s where this DEI travel story begins.

Shawn Wong will be joined in conversation by Vice Provost and Dean of Undergraduate Academic Affairs Ed Taylor.

Free | More info.

December 5, 7:30 PM | Gospel Choir, Meany Hall

Phyllis Byrdwell leads the UW Gospel Choir in a program of music by Jonathan Alvarado, Tommy Walker, Andre Thomas, Kirk Franklin, and Richard Smallwood.

$10 tickets | Tickets and more info.

December 6, 7:30 PM | Ethnomusicology Visiting Artist Concert: Miguel Ballumbrosio: Afro-Peruvian Music and Dance, School of Music – Brechem Auditorium

Autumn Quarter Ethnomusicology Visiting Artist Miguel Ballumbrosio presents a performance of Afro-Peruvian dance and music traditions from the region of Chincha, where several generations of his family have been prominent culture bearers. He is accompanied by students from his classes in University of Washington Music and Dance and by musicians from the Seattle-based Afro-Peruvian ensemble, De Cajón.

Free | More info.

December 7, 5 PM |Frankenstein Book Chat with Sarah Faulkner, online

Join the UW Alumni Book Club for a conversation about “Frankenstein” with noted Shelley Scholar and UW lecturer Sarah Faulkner, ’20. While a student, Sarah spearheaded the UW Frankenreads celebration, and her studies focus on women writers of the 18th and 19th centuries. She loves helping communities form meaningful connections to and through literature. Get together online with Sarah and your fellow Readers to talk about the book!

Free | More info.

December 7, 7:30 PM | winterfest, Meany Hall

This popular annual program by the Chamber Singers, University Chorale, University Singers, Treble Choir, Gospel Choir, and UW Glee Club features seven conductors, six choral ensembles, five hundred singers, four Graduate conductors, three choral faculty, two hours of great music , and one impressive grand finale.

$10 tickets | Tickets and more info.

December 9, 7:30 PM |UW Symphony, Meany Hall

David Alexander Rahbee leads the UW Symphony in a program of music by Johannes Brahms and Robert Schumann.

$10 tickets | Tickets and more info.

Additional School of Music Concerts

December 7 | Percussion Ensemble, Meany Hall

December 8 | Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band with Mary Lynch VanderKolk, oboe, Meany Hall