Arts Wrap: Whitman County Library’s Barn Calendar, free GU chamber music

Barn Calendar

The Whitman County Library is launching its annual Barn Calendar fundraiser. The Calendars sell out every year, so organizers recommend ordering as soon as possible. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Friends of the Library programs and projects in each of Whitman County’s 14 library locations.

Showcasing “Landmarks of the Past,” this year’s calendar will feature images contributed by Sharon Lindsay, Ken Carper, Jon Roanhaus, Shannon Verity, Julie Hawley, Ben Ohmann, Tess Vigeland, Robert Hanson, Harley Kuehl, Jane Finan, Cindy Glorfield, Rebecca Rubush and Jerry Kayser. The Calendars are $14 each. For information, visit whitcolib.org/barn-calendar.

Chamber Music at Gonzaga

GU’s music department will host a chamber music concert featuring violist Nick Carper, pianist Yoon-Wha Roh, violinist Jason Moody and cellist Kevin Hekmatpanah. Held in the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, the event is free and open to the public, but organizers will be accepting donations. For information, visit gonzaga.edu/news-events and search “Chamber Music.”

Spokane Art School ornament show

Spokane Art School’s annual Ornament and Small Work Show will feature a range of pieces by more than 30 local artists and artisans. Participating artists include Amalia Fisch, Jeff Harris, Karen Mobley and Scott Thompson.

Opening Friday, the show will run through Dec. 23. Gallery hours are 10 am to 5 pm on Monday-Friday and 10 am to 4 pm on Saturdays. For information, visit spokaneartschool.net or call (509) 325-1500.

Duran Duran concert film

Duran Duran is riding high.

The British pop rock band is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Sunday, after winning the fan vote. Their latest album, “Future Past,” released in October 2021, found critical and chart success in the US and the UK, and spawned a North American 2022 tour that culminated with three sold-out nights at the Hollywood Bowl. This year their iconic album, “Rio,” celebrated its 40th anniversary.

And now, there’s a new movie.

“A Hollywood High,” filmed on a rooftop in Los Angeles in March, is a combination concert film and documentary that celebrates the band’s four decades of music. The film debuted in select theaters on Thursday. Local fans will have one more chance to see it, at 7:30 pm Wednesday at Regal Riverstone Stadium 14 in Coeur d’Alene.

For information or tickets, visit regmovies.com or duranduranhollywoodhigh.com.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air at 5 pm Nov. 19 on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume in the SXM App. In addition to Duran Duran, the 2022 class features Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon; Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for Musical Excellence; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for Early Influence; and Ahmet Ertegun Award winners Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson.

Carolyn Lamberson contributed to this report.