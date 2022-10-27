Arts Wrap: Native American Studies speaker event set for Saturday at Gonzaga

Author Eileen Delehanty Pearkes and filmmaker Derrick LaMere will come together to discuss the Sinixt peoples of Washington state and British Columbia, Canada, including their stories and their rights, during an event at Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center theater at 6 pm Saturday.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Pearkes’ book, “Geography of Memory,” organizers will also screen LaMere’s film, “Older Than the Crown.”

Several Sinixt Contributors will join Pearkes and LaMere as they discuss Sinixt histories, cultural practices and their shared commitments to Sinixt families and homelands.

Free and open to the public, the presentation will be broken into two 90-minute halves with one 15-minute intermission. The film screening will begin after the intermission around 7:45 pm

For information, visit gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net and find the event listed under “Upcoming Events.”

SVST announces cast for ‘A Big Band Christmas

‘

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s “big band” – now 17 musicians strong – will take the stage in December with a cast of local vocalists, many returning from previous productions.

The singing cast will include Liberty Brewster, Vanessa Cole, Charles Fletcher, Jaycelane Fortin, Dan Griffith, Melody Heaton, Kate Johnson, Alexis Meeker, Isabella Messenbrink, Gatieh Nacario, Andrea Olsen, Drew Olsen, Darnelle Preston, Allyssa Rose and Landon Toth.

Performances of “A Big Band Christmas” will begin at 7:30 on Dec. 16-17 and 2 pm on Dec. 16-18. For tickets and information, visit svsummertheatre.com/tickets or call (509) 368-7897.

Author Nic Stone visits SCC’s Hagan Center

Spokane Community College’s Hagan Center will open its fall quarter speaker series with an event featuring author and speaker Nic Stone.

Stone has spent her career writing “the stories that she needed as a child” and “believes that sharing our stories is essential in the advocacy of racial and social justice.”

During a lecture titled “On Being Human: The Power of Storytelling,” Stone will discuss equity, equality and Liberation as she examines how marginalization contributes to “the subconscious dehumanizing of other people.”

Stone’s presentation will conclude with a book-signing and question and answer period.

Free and open to the public, the event will be held at the Lair Auditorium on the Spokane Community College campus (1810 N. Greene St., Building 6) at 11:30 pm on Nov. 1. Registration is not required.

For information, visit nicstone.info.