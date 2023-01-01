Arts Watch: January, 2023
RIDGEFIELD — A very Happy New Year to you all, and in keeping with this column’s theme, I hope it’s one full of pleasurable and horizon-expanding art activities and events. A notable feature of arts events in town this month is the effort to draw more people in, to cultivate new patrons in spaces that they are more comfortable in or likely to frequent.
Two prime examples of such Ventures are “Music at the Museum,” a Collaboration between Lounsbury House and the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra which premieres on Jan. 28 with a performance by the Elyrica Trio, and the “Aldrich Box,” an initiative to encourage an Immersive and interactive art experience in the comfort of one’s home by the Aldrich Museum.