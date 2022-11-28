Arts’ Watch: Giving Tuesday – Winchester Sun

Arts’ Watch: Giving Tuesday Published 4:59 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

By Bill McCann

Columnist

Giving Tuesday is Tuesday, November 29. This year is the day that local nonprofit arts organizations look for help from you to continue into next year and beyond. So please reach in your pocket and find a way to support one or more of the many local and regional arts organizations whose talents and members make our area a more enjoyable place to live.

Donations may be either mailed to the organization or made online. Information in this column comes directly from arts organization websites and is as complete as their site allows. Visit their website or call them for more information.

Winchester arts non-profits

Bluegrass Heritage Museum

217 S. Main Street Winchester; https://www.bgheritage.com/https; 859-745-1358; Sandy Stults, Museum Director.

Leeds Center for the Arts

37 Main Street, Winchester; https://leedscenter.org/; 859-744-6437; Tracy Miller, President.

Rowland Art Center

Main Street, Winchester; https://www.rowlandartscenter.com/; 859-287-2002 Joseph Miller, Executive Director.

Winchester Art Guild

Operating as Arts on Main 31 N. Main Street Winchester; https://www.winchesterartguild.com/index.html ; 859-595-4730

Winchester Christian Ballet

150 Redwing Dr. Winchester; 859- 744-7466

Regional arts groups

Duncan Tavern Historic Center

323 High Street Paris, KY 40361; https://duncantavern.com ; 859-987-1788; Selene Zuffi-Hutchison, Site Coordinator.

Gateway Regional Arts Center

101 E. Main Street, Mt Sterling, KY 40353; https://www.grackentucky.org/; 859-498-6264; Jordan Campbell, Executive Director.

Hopewell Museum

800 Pleasant St. Paris, KY 40361 https://www.hopewellmuseum.org/; 859-987-7274; Cheryl L. Caskey, Executive Director.

Kentucky Folk Art Center

102 W. First St., Morehead, KY 40351;

https://moreheadstate.edu/academics/colleges/humanities/kentucky-folk-art-center/?C=S;O=A; 606-783-2204; Tammy Stone, Administrative Coordinator.

Lexington Art League

209 Castlewood Dr. Lexington KY 40505; www.lexingtonartleague.org 859-254-7024; Lori Houlihan, Executive Director.

Lyric Theater & Cultural Arts Center

300 E. Third Street, Lexington, KY 40508;https://www.lexingtonlyric.com/ 859-280-2201; Whit Whitaker, Executive Director.

Menifee County Community Theater Group

170 Main St. Frenchburg, KY 40322; https://www.mctgonstage.com/; 606-359-1604; Tyler Wells, Chair.

River City Museum

4541 Main St. Clay City.

River City Players

PO Box 421 Irvine, 40336; Donations to “Save the Mack” can be mailed to the PO Box or made through the Estill Development Alliance’s website estill.org; Susan Hawkins, Chair [email protected]

Don’t overlook places even closer to home than even these Museums and arts venues—schools and religious institutions that you may have an involvement with, such as the GRC Band Boosters, other GRC arts programs, and clubs, a child or grandchild’s elementary or middle school art, music, or theater program. Yes, many such places do receive tax dollars to help establish or underwrite some portion of those programs. But almost certainly, such funding is not sufficient. And your donations to such places are generally tax deductible as are donations to your local church or religious institution.

That wonderful choir at your church? It too can use additional financial support, as can the youth group that always puts on a “Wonderful Christmas pageant” each year. Or the handbell choir. Or – well you get the idea.

The arts organization closest to you also needs your help. So even on Giving Tuesday, November 29 this year, support the arts groups that give you and yours Joy the whole year through.

And after you’ve supported those groups financially? Go support them with your presence! After all the four Saturdays of December are Arts Festival Days, a time to celebrate Solstice holidays— Chanukah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa among them—with music, theater, and the arts!