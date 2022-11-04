Arts Visalia presents annual Holiday Show and Sale

It’s a most wonderful time of year at Arts Visalia as the Annual Holiday Show & Sale opens November 26th for the giving season. Featuring unique handcrafted gift items and art works The Holiday Show & Sale is a wonderful way to support local artisans. Arts Visalia is open for your holiday shopping until Friday December 23rd, Wednesdays through Saturdays, Noon to 5:30 pm, with an evening shopping opportunity on First Friday, December 2nd from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm Support Arts Visalia by Purchasing tickets for our Fall Fundraiser Raffle, winning tickets will be drawn at 7:00 pm during the First Friday reception. Visit artsvisalia.org for more Raffle information.

After the New Year, come back for our January exhibition The Art of Arts Visalia as Arts Visalia Staff, Volunteers, and adult class participants come together with an expression of our own creativity. We not only love providing a space for the artists in our community, but we are proud to also be artists ourselves. The January Exhibition will run from January 4th-27th2023 with a First Friday opening reception January 6th2023, from 5:30-7:30 p.m

Enroll now in art classes for children and adults. Visit the gallery or artsvisalia.org to see the offerings and enroll.

