Arts Vanity: The Outfits from ‘Emily in Paris’ I’d Wear Abroad | Arts

In just a few short weeks, I’ll be leaving my beloved Crimson Arts friends and 14 Plympton Street behind in exchange for a semester studying abroad in Spain. As excited as I am to be in Madrid for five whole months, I am also incredibly sad to be far away from the place and people I called home every Monday night for close to four years now. I am not sure what I will do with myself with this newfound free time and access to international high-speed trains. Luckily, there is a fellow ex-pat currently having her moment in the cultural spotlight from whom I can learn: Emily from “Emily in Paris,” which just had its Season Three Premiere on Dec. 21.

Of course, Emily and I thankfully have our differences. While Emily is in Paris indefinitely after quitting her corporate America job (#girlboss), I will only be in Madrid for a few months. I speak the language in Spain, whereas Emily has somehow lived in France for an extended period of time without learning anything outside of her elementary French class. I’d also hope we approach our interpersonal relationships differently, especially given Emily’s Flair for drama throughout all three seasons of “Emily in Paris.”

Perhaps the most important thing that sets Emily and I apart, though, is the fact that I, on my student worker budget, do not have tens of thousands of dollars to spend on (questionable. over-the-top) designer clothing. But that doesn’t mean I can’t dream! So, here are some of the outfits from the third season of “Emily in Paris” and the study abroad scenario in which I’d wear them.

This Pink Feather Moment

Emily Wears this dramatic, custom-made Marylin Fitoussi feather coat while on her way to say Goodbye to her on-and-off boyfriend Alfie at his going away party. She pairs it with an equally colorful Magda Butrym dress and some trendy platform heels in a cool mint color. While Emily Wears this to see someone off to the airport, I would go one step further and change into this outfit the second I step off my plane at Aeropuerto Madrid-Barajas. Going abroad is all about making an entrance, which is exactly what I’d be doing as I struggle to lug all of my belongings to the train station without getting myself tangled in all the feathers.

This Green Miu Miu Coat

Emily Wears this psychedelic, neon green Miu Miu trench from the Summer 2015 collection while out on the town, pairing it with a chic updo and neon green handbag. I, too, would wear it while out and about in the city for safety reasons: the coat’s vibrant color will ensure I’m visible to nearby motorists. Further, I’ll arrive in Madrid in the dead of winter, and this coat will definitely keep me warm as I walk from my apartment to the bus stop.

This Dolce & Gabbana Zebra-Print Jacket

Sure, this top might be among Emily’s more exclusive pieces — it comes right off the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2022 ready-to-wear runway — but that doesn’t make it a more desirable piece, per se. It seems extremely inconvenient for bustling city life (hello, those arm fins!) and is also just… a lot. Nevertheless, I am adaptable and resourceful. I would wear this piece to a music festival or general admission concert for the very simple and practical reason that its sheer wingspan would protect my personal space in a sea of ​​fellow attendees.

This Light Blue Polka-Dot Dress

Emily dons this Summery cut-out dress while weekending in Provence with British Beau Alfie. Ever the designer aficionado, she pairs it with a scarf from the late, great Vivienne Westwood tied around her woven bag. Provence is a bit further away from my Spanish homebase (although that doesn’t mean I won’t make it there!), so I’d wear this look on my daily walks along el Parque del Retiro. I can picture it: a coffee in hand, an afternoon Siesta in my future, and the most beautiful day for strolling around and not sabotaging my close friend’s long-term relationship à la Emily.

This Orange and Teal Combo

This look is one of Emily’s more affordable moments. She Wears this orange Iris Apfel x H&M tunic dress and metallic teal Maison Skorpios boots while enjoying her short-lived period of “funemployment” Midway through the season. Although an attempt to avoid fast fashion means I wouldn’t go out of my way to buy that H&M dress, I, like Emily, will likely be employed while abroad. On the one hand, I look forward to experiencing life without a 5-to-9 after the 9-to-5 that is university. This outfit will ensure I’m colorful and ready to seize the day. On the other hand, I might take another page from Emily’s book and work a stint in a restaurant or coffee shop somewhere. Ahí veremos.

—Outgoing Arts Chair Sofia Andrade will miss the Crimson Arts board dearly while abroad. She also welcomes any and all recommendations for the ideal Spanish lifestyle, including where to find the best secondhand clothing, at [email protected] If you would like to donate your own designer items to the cause, you can DM her on Twitter at @bySofiaAndrade.