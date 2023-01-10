Arts to Zion gallery, studio tour Returns with more opportunities to explore Southern Utah’s art scene – St George News

Steven Anzardo, a Featured artist on the 2023 tour | Photo courtesy of Arts to Zion, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The Arts to Zion Tour is back and better than ever with a more expansive approach to Exploring the arts in Southern Utah. The five-day event runs from Jan. 12-16 in various locations across Washington County, from Ivins to Springdale. This year, it will run in conjunction with St. George Heritage Day activities throughout the city.

“We are thrilled to highlight so many talented artists that live in Southern Utah,” Arts to Zion board chairman Scott Messel said. “The beauty of our red rock landscape continues to inspire artists, and as this area continues to grow, so does our artist family.”

Like in previous years, you still have the opportunity to visit local galleries and the more intimate private studios. In addition, live music will be offered as part of the “ala cARTe” gallery stroll, featuring nibbles and discounts to some of downtown St. George’s finest restaurants, on Friday, Jan. 13 from 6-9 pm Designed to provide a more complete art experience, the ala cARTe activity within the tour adds significant music to the event.

The event will kick off Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Electric Theater with a private screening of the new locally filmed documentary “A Matter of Faith,” which is about the St. George Tabernacle, a Catholic Priest and a Mormon choir director, set in May 1879. That year, the Unthinkable happened: a Catholic High Mass was sung by a Mormon choir in the St. George Tabernacle, and the entire community across what would become Washington County was there! This film will be shown publicly at the Pioneer Courthouse for the rest of the tour weekend.

As always, the home studios will be open as noted on the map. Only select home studios will be open for the tour on Sunday, Jan. 15. They are designated on the printed rack cards and online. See the map for all participating private studios and galleries.

Included on the tour are the private studios of artists in addition to commercial artists at their places of work. This year’s cost of the private studios is $10 per person to visit all private studios.

Private Studios will require a ticket, which is available for purchase here. Please print and show your ticket receipt for private studio access.

For more details, visit ArtsToZion.org.

