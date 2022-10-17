Arts Thread & Gucci Announce the Winners for Global Graduate Design Show 2022 – PRINT Magazine

ARTS THREAD & GUCCI are pleased to announce the Judges and public vote winners of the 2022 Global Design Graduate Show. This is the third edition of the Global Design Graduate Show which saw 5,489 students enter their work, surpassing the number of entries from 2021 & 2020, making this officially the biggest ever online showcase of graduating artists & designers worldwide.

The third year of the Global Design Graduate Show built upon the successes of the previous two years with an increase in entries and votes from around the world. A panel of industry professionals voted per specialty to choose their favorites; this year’s panel of esteemed judges included Lionel Vermeil, Luxury Prospective Director from Kering.

There was also a public vote enabling fans of the students’ work to cast their vote.

Please find the full list of winners from the Judges vote and public vote:

JUDGES VOTE

Fashion / Accessories / Textiles

Womenswear – Dominika Grzybek, Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Antwerp / Menswear – Archie Hammond, Northumbria University, Newcastle Upon Tyne / Sport & Denim – Emily Clarke, Kingston School of Art, London / Sustainable Fashion / Textiles – Padina Bonder, Parsons School of Design, New York / Genderless – Shirel Abergel, The NB Haifa School of Design / Fashion Communication – Josefina Maiza, IED Istituto Europeo di Design, Madrid / Accessories – Erin Yang, Royal College of Art, London / Textiles – Print / Embroidery – Camila Barrero, UPC Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas, Lima / Textiles – Knit / Weave – Pauline Dujancourt, Central Saint Martins UAL, London

Graphic Design – Baseem Munawwar, IED Istituto Europeo di Design, Barcelona

Digital / Visual Communication / Film

Film & Animation – Joint Winner – Dan Wu, London College of Communication, UAL, London / Joint Winner – Se Jin Park, Edinburgh College of Art / Graphic Design – Baseem Munawwar, IED Istituto Europeo di Design, Barcelona / Illustration – Sean Peacock, College for Creative Studies, Detroit / Interaction Design & Game Design – Will Aloul, Nottingham Trent University / Typography – Xuejie Zhou, The Glasgow School of Art

Illustration —Sean Peacock, College for Creative Studies, Detroit

Product Design / Architecture / Interiors

Architecture – Joint Winner – Ailiya Zehra, University of Karachi / Joint Winner – Nafeel Qureshi, University of Karachi / Interior Architecture – Lieze Vanlerberghe, KASK & Conservatorium, School of Arts Ghent / Product Design – Britton Kroessler, Royal College of Art, London / Industrial Design – Hao-yu Han, Shih Chien University, Taipei / Service Design – Xavier Pacheco, UIC College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, Chicago / Design for Social Good – Isabella Phillips, Loughborough University / Furniture – Mingyu Xu, Central Saint Martins UAL, London

Interaction Design & Game Design – Will Aloul, Nottingham Trent University

Fine Art / Photography / Craft

Fine Art – Jaime Pattison, College for Creative Studies, Detroit / Photography – Saskia Kahn, MICA Maryland Institute College of Art / Contemporary Craft – Aviv La Oz Kalif, Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, Jerusalem / Jewellery – Mariel M. Matute, Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Antwerp / Installation Art – Carolina Muñoz Awad, Parsons School of Design, New York

Typography – Xuejie Zhou, The Glasgow School of Art

PUBLIC VOTE:

Fashion / Accessories / Textiles – Liu Danlei, Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Digital / Visual Communication / Film -Asia Cheung, National College of Art and Design, Dublin

Product Design / Architecture / Interiors – Cheuk Yu Kelly Tang, Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Fine Art / Photography / Craft – Ou Lin, Royal College of Art, London

Learn more about this year’s ceremony on the ARTSTHREAD website.

The Global Design Graduate Show will return in 2023 for students graduating in the year 2022 – 2023. Further details will be available in early 2023.