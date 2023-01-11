Arts still Merit place in public education (Editorial)

Public school systems face pressures and challenges as never before.

Educators say the need for expanded counseling services is urgent. Chicopee schools are adding 19 positions to deal with students’ behavioral needs.

Vocational training is in demand, with a growing interest in creating introductory middle school programs for technical training. The list of priorities for school districts, in many cases including bilingual considerations, is extensive and growing.

Is there still a place for the arts? We must hope so.

The Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School in South Hadley, the Conservatory for the Arts in Springfield and Northampton High School deserve credit for their places at No. 8, 10 and No. 13, respectively, on the list of “Best High Schools for the Arts in Massachusetts.”

The South Hadley school is, as its name says, a charter school. The Springfield school is a public, magnet school. Each serves middle and high school students.

The list on Niche.com commends schools that offer quality programs in the arts, but it also points to the challenges faced in making these opportunities available to students in more schools.

Only six of the top 16, including the aforementioned three, qualify as public schools. All 16 provide important contributions and deserve commendation.

But the list also reveals the challenge of maintaining quality arts programs to students in many district school students. Many do, regardless of whether they appear on a “top schools” list or not.

A balanced education, though, ideally offers not only the crucial core subjects but other programs that have been a part of traditional American public education at its best.

Administrators and Faculty continue to wage the noble fight to provide these core subjects as well as an expanded program of support services whose need has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Asking them to keep the arts in mind is like putting another request on a rising and intimidating stack.

It’s still fair to root for the arts to maintain a place in public education, not just in selected schools but throughout our system. It will take creative means, some of which are already being employed. But hopefully, as social needs multiply and core subjects get their proper focus, the arts will not be left behind or worse, left out.