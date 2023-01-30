Arts Society of Kingston, welcomes February with performance by Iva Bittová, Timothy Hill, three new exhibitions – Daily Freeman

KINGSTON, NY — The Arts Society of Kingston kicks off February with a performance by violinist Iva Bittová and singer-songwriter-guitarist Timothy Hill and three new gallery shows.

Bittová and Hill promise a night of “songs, real and imagined,” on Feb. 3, at 7 pm, an announcement said.

“Songs we heard in our childhood, in the rustling of leaves, the fluttering of bird wings, in the sound of rain,” the announcement added. “Songs of our homeland, songs from distant journeys, songs we wrote long ago, songs we make up on the spot.”

Tickets, purchased with cash at the door, are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Doors open at 6 pm for a preview of the new exhibitions out in front of Saturday’s openings.

Drinks are available with a donation.

On Saturday, ASK will hold an opening reception from 3 to 5 pm for the three new exhibitions for February.

The Front Gallery hosts “Kingston Today – Celebrating Black History Month,” featuring works by Ted Dixon, Sikena Khadija, Carmen Lizardo, Julio Nazario, Debra Priestly and Pablo Shine.

The Spotlight Gallery will host Vicki Hickman’s “Both Sides Now.”

“After 40 years I’ve returned to my art, so fortunate to find that my muse was patiently waiting for me all those years,” Hickman said in a prepared statement.

ASK’s Members Gallery plays host to “Upcycle,” which looks at the process of creative reuse of by-products, waste materials and useless or unwanted products into new materials of art, a news release said.

ASK’s regular gallery hours are Thursday-Sunday, from 1-6 pm

For more information visit https://askforarts.org/.