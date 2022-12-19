Arts Society of Kingston president quits in public post, but board member says she was fired – Daily Freeman

KINGSTON, NY — Former Arts Society of Kingston President Jamie Sanin recently announced her resignation in a newsletter sent to all the arts organization’s members, but the non-profit’s current board vice president says she was actually fired from the post.

“I’ll cut to the chase and let you all know that I am sending the Board my resignation through this public letter,” Sanin said. “As Board President, I have the right to communicate with the ASK Membership and I am choosing to exercise that power through my own resignation.”

Staats Fasoldt, recently elected as Vice President of ASK’s board, told the Freeman Monday that Sanin was actually fired as president, but was offered to stay on the board, an offer which he says she refused.

The board also elected Richard Baronio as the board’s new president and Kathy Nolan as its new treasurer, a position he said was vacant for some time.

Fasoldt said he’s served on the board for six months, while Baronio joined the board after a previous board quit en masse earlier in Sanin’s three-year tenure.

In her letter, Sanin alleges she, along with two former staff members and three board members, all of whom resigned, faced defamation, harassment and stress.

Fasoldt said these allegations of harassment are not true.

“There has never been any kind of threats, physical or verbal,” Fasoldt said. “There have only been mild arguments between people doing a job that we see all the time in life,” he said.

“It was fairly normal interaction between business people,” he added.

Sanin said she pushed to bring more diverse voices into ASK during her tenure.

“My goal is not to make anyone feel ashamed or embarrassed but to make sure that ASK is a place where people of varied incomes, abilities, gender identities, races, and more feel not only safe but like they can take ownership within the organization, Sanin said in the letter.

Fasoldt said that “We all agree with that statement, we have all types of races and genders as members and we support that. … We do want all people to feel safe and encouraged and all Races and genders to be involved.”

Fasoldt said a lot of tension arose around the question of whether ASK should focus strictly on being an arts organization or take a more activist stance.

Sanin addressed this in her letter. “I recognize that one narrative about me that has gone around since March 2022 is that I am trying to change ASK,” she said. “That ASK is one thing- an arts organization- and that there is no room for it to be anything else, especially not an ‘activist’ organization.”

Fasoldt said the ASK board was on the same page with Sanin on many things but they felt she brought in too much of a “heightened activist background” and a “radical political program.”

“I think she had a different vision for ASK from the arts organization it was,” Fasoldt said. “She is kind of a social justice warrior and wanted to take an arts organization and turn it into a human rights organization.”

In the letter, Sanin said she felt ASK has “changed for the better in my opinion and to move backward would not be advantageous.”

Sanin said she revamped the membership model to be more accessible and affordable, increased revenues, brought in a more robust and diverse membership and installed a community fridge outside during her tenure.

Fasoldt said current board members don’t know what the membership is at present other than being told it’s gone up a little bit.

“I did the very best I could as a Board member and as President, and I am honestly quite proud of how and when I stepped up, what I spoke for, what I spoke against, and for speaking my truth,” Sanin said.

Fasoldt said he’s just looking forward to the future after the success of a recent 1920s casino event.

“Honestly we’re looking at it as, ‘OK we’ll just move on,'” he said.