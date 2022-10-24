Arts, Seafood Festival a Testament to town, volunteers

What an Incredible week the Town of Bluffton had: Another successful Arts and Seafood Festival is in the books, with a grand finale today.

For those of you new to the area, here’s a little bit about how this festival was born. What began as a one-day event in 2005 and expanded to a weekend celebration in 2006 has, since 2007, been a week-long celebration highlighting the “gems of Bluffton”: the natural beauty of this river community; its rich history; the pristine quality of the May River; the bounty of the local waterways; and cultural and artistic aspect of the community itself. It is touted as and truly is the Celebration “where fine art and the bounty of the sea come together.”

One of the founders, Dan Wood, said recently: “As Bluffton continues to grow, it is paramount that we continue to introduce our citizens, old and new, to these precious Bluffton gems. Festivals are like magnets; they attract the young and old, rich and poor, locals and transplants, all to celebrate their community.”

As you walk the streets, attend the many daily events or follow the website (www.blufftonartsandseafoodfestival.org ) you instantly think there must be hundreds of Helpers and planners. There are many volunteers, but if you look deeply enough, you will see who lives, eats and breathes this festival.

Of course, there’s the founder, Wood, as well as Larry and Tina Toomer, the Bluffton Rotary Club, and many others. But there is one person, phone in hand, running from place to place and making sure all of us are in the right place at the right time, and that is Mary O’Neill.

She was honored at a recent Christmas Parade as the grand marshal, but since that time we have seen a large group of new Residents in our region, so I feel it necessary to continue to get this message out. If you see any of the above, but especially Mary, please take a minute and thank them for all they do to put smiles on our faces, Seafood in our stomachs and history Lessons on the environment in our minds.

Without this group of volunteers, this festival cannot occur, and I know that all of you agree, that this is a “must-have” each year, as we celebrate the end of summer and look forward to the fall weather, Oyster roasts and the holiday season.

If you ever have questions about our wonderful town, don’t hesitate to contact Town Hall at 706-4500 or email Lisa Sulka at [email protected]