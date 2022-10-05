Arts Scene starts classes | Heraldrepublican

ANGOLA — The Steuben County Arts Scene art classes start today from 6-9 pm in Commons Hall on 501 S. John St., and the fee is $10 per class.

“The art classes in Angola are really tied to help promote the art community as a whole and give them opportunities to improve skills or adopt new ones in their own neighborhood,” said Vicki Thompson, a founder and executive director of the Steuben Art Scene.

Thompson said the classes would allow the local artists to get hands-on type classes in the area without going to Fort Wayne or taking classes online or watching YouTube videos. Each class will have a different instructor, said Thompson.

“They will teach you techniques that they use when they create their art,” said Thompson.

She said that there were no requirements for participating in the classes, and although the community had also planned Younger learners’ classes, if a high school student wants to come Thursday, they may.

“Anyone can participate that desires,” said Thompson.

The level of today’s class is intermediate, and it will be most suitable for those interested in watercolor. The instructor for this class, said Thompson, will be an internationally renowned artist in watercolor and oils, Anna Afshar from Carmel.

Afshar is a signature member of Watercolor Society of Indiana, Hoosier Salon, and Indiana Artist Club. She has entered numerous state exhibits and won awards, including “Best of Show” at the Watercolor Society of Indiana 2015 Annual Juried Exhibit at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, reads The Steuben County Arts Scene prepared statement.

“I admire paintings that are spontaneous and free, and infuse the viewer with a feeling of what they see. I enjoy both the ethereal feeling of watercolor, as well as the substantiality of oils,” said Afshar.

Afshar’s paintings and commissioned works are found in homes and many private collections, said Thompson. Afshar divides her time between her homes in Indiana and in Stuttgart, Germany, painting, studying, exhibiting, and teaching. In the past eight years, Afshar has built a strong group of students.

“I love teaching watercolors and acrylics, sharing my passion for art and the spontaneity of water medium,” said the artist.

Most of the other instructors of the arts classes are local, and the students participating in their classes will be able to try some unique techniques “that maybe they haven’t used before or look at approaching their art in a maybe slightly different way than they had in the past, or even look at a new medium,” said Thompson.

“Anna’s classes are in watercolor, but perhaps they’ve only done charcoal or oil painting, and this class will give them the opportunity to look at water color painting and see if maybe that’s something that they really enjoy doing,” she said.

The Arts Scene will be hosting more than 20 arts classes a year, and all workshops have been supported in part by a grant from Arts United. Thompson said the grant they received this year is effective summer 2022 through summer 2023, and they would reapply next year. The classes start as part of the administration’s efforts to time them up with the receiving of funds.

“We haven’t received the funding actually yet, but we were approved for the funding, so kind of timed it with when the funding would be available,” said Thompson.

She said that so far 15 students signed up for the first class and there are spots still available. For Younger kids classes on cartooning, pebble painting, and gingerbread decorations classes will be held.

“Kids I think would really enjoy it, as would adults,” said Thompson.

Some other classes this year include Acrylic painting and mural art workshop with Angola artist Janelle Sloan and stained and fused glass classes. The grant helps keep the cost of the classes at $10.

“We wanted to keep classes affordable for all,” said board member Colleen Everage, who has helped create this year’s programming.

For more information or to register, visit steubenartsscene.org or reach out to Thompson at [email protected]