Arts Scene opening holiday shop | Heraldrepublican

ANGOLA — Steuben Arts Scene is opening a holiday shop that features the work of many local artists for sale for your holiday giving.

The Steuben Arts Scene Holiday Art Experience opens on Thursday and will remain open until Dec. 22. The storefront is located in Angola Square, 1601 N. Wayne St., near Rural King. It will be in the space formerly occupied by Out of The Woods Florist, which has moved to 1220 N. Wayne St., Suite B.

The original art includes paintings, ceramics, metal work and woodworking, said Vicki Thompson, founder of Steuben Art Scene, a nonprofit organization. Some prints will also be available.

The store features well-known artists from Steuben County and the surrounding area, including Michigan and Ohio.

“The Steuben Arts Scene was formed to inspire, nurture and enrich lives through the arts,” Thompson said. “We provide artistic opportunities for everyone through exhibits, classes, lectures, and special events. The Scene is a hub for resources to bring established and aspiring artists together within an environment equipped to support creativity.”

The Holiday Art Experience will be open Thursdays from noon to 5 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 7 pm

There will be special events planned throughout the holiday season.

So far, the two events that are planned include Women’s Day, Dec. 2, where women can browse the shop and create a wish list, Thompson said. The on Dec. 3, there will be a Men’s Day where men can shop and select a gift from the recorded wish list or with the help of the staff. There will be free gift wrapping on both days.

The Holiday Art Experience has been made possible by a grant from Steuben REMC, the Steuben County Community Foundation and from a donation by Mathison Investments, LLC.