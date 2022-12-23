Arts Reporter found long-time friendship between sources as inspiring as the longevity of their careers

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays.

The best interviews feel more like conversations, and when Jane Siebenthall responded to my question about her age with a crack about being “older than dirt,” I knew I was in for a treat.

The 93-year-old artist was having her first gallery show in years, and I had the pleasure of meeting her as her new works were being installed at McAnthony’s Multicultural Studio and Gallery.

The founder of the studio is Eddie McAnthony — or “Dr. McAnthony,” as his friends and former students call him.

The pair have been friends for decades and regaled me with stories of traveling to art shows, working at the gallery and their families. In fact, each of their daughters were present for the discussion that lasted for close to two hours.

(Credit | Alexis Allison)

As a news junkie, I’ve read countless wonderful and important stories this year. Pieces that hold our elected officials accountable, give vital information on health issues and provide much needed context to complex issues. But, with all of the Turmoil and Upheaval of the past few years, I’ve also hungered for stories that highlight the best of humanity. The opportunity to witness Siebenthall and McAnthony’s friendship in action was a much needed salve.

At the end of the interview, I wanted to confirm that Siebenthall’s birthday to make sure that her age would still be accurate when the piece was published. Without missing a beat, she quipped, “Are you planning to send a card?”

If my timing with the post office is right, my card will arrive before she turns 94 on New Year’s Eve. Siebenthall still paints most days and plans to keep that up for as long as she’s able.

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

