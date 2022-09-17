Arts Remembrance: Eric Jackson (1952-2022)

Longtime GBH host Eric Jackson passed away earlier this morning.

In the summer of 2012, WGBH dramatically reduced its jazz programming. “Jazz on WGBH With Eric Jackson” no longer ran from 8 pm to Midnight Monday through Thursday, airing only from 9 pm to Midnight Friday through Sunday. At the same time, after running a jazz show for 27 years, Steve Schwartz was fired from the station. On July 5, 2012 musician Ken Fields organized a well-attended “Jazz Funeral for Jazz on WGBH.” Unfortunately, no Resurrection ensued. Art Fuse commentary.

I wrote not long ago: “I consider the 2015 passing of Trumpeter Clark Terry, a stalwart of the Tonight Show Orchestra, as a symbolic marker of the end of the 60-year relationship between big band jazz and mainstream television.” Unfortunately, the same parallel holds with the passing of Eric Jackson. Just as late-night talk shows moved away from jazz, on the radio, jazz has been almost entirely relegated to stations of low wattage with small coverage areas.

The shift in the consumer audio environment has been dramatic, of course. Given the brave new world of streaming, the AM and FM radio dials can seem almost archaic. There are apps that will find you jazz radio stations anywhere in the world at any time of day. But the curtailment of jazz programming on a high-profile, high-wattage station makes a difference. The most obvious: there will be less jazz that people will be able to find on their car radios. Possibly equally important for the Boston jazz scene is that Eric’s high profile — on a station as powerful as WGBH — meant that he assumed the role of a kind of roving Ambassador of jazz. Of course, he interviewed many artists on his show, but he (like Steve Schwartz) also emceed events and taught music courses. He made use of his bully pulpit to spread the jazz gospel.

Yes, there are still a number of fine jazz programs in Boston on college radio stations. But the knowledgeable hosts toiling in those Vineyards are unlikely to receive the considerable cultural imprimatur that comes with the backing of a station like WGBH. When a major media outlet withdraws its support from a particular artistic activity it is a resonant symbol: the city-qua-city has less of an investment in that activity. The fact that jazz is no longer a foundational element in Boston’s cultural self-image is deeply disappointing.

—Steve Provizer