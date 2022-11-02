Tasveer Community Speaks Participants; Photo by Hira Farhad

As our cultural sector strives to recover from the pandemic, a part of moving forward is creating a more equitable and human-centered working culture. This free virtual share-out features artists and cultural workers representing people of the global majority highlighting initiatives, strategies, and ideas to inspire arts, cultural and heritage organizations on what it means to be more inclusive and anti-racist in how we move forward.

We invite anyone working in and with the arts, cultural, and heritage sector — cultural workers, artists, teaching artists, creatives, arts administrators, board members, volunteers, and supporters — to attend.

Arts Recovery Through Anti-Racist Action

Wednesday, November 16, 3 – 5 pm (Pacific)

FREE

Online (Zoom)

*Please Note: If you are interested but not able to attend the live workshop, please feel free to still RSVP, as we will send out the recorded version afterwards.

Presenters (subject to change):

Valerie Curtis-Newton of The Hansberry Project

José Montaño (Aymara-Quechua) with United Indians of All Tribes Foundation’s Sacred Circle Gallery

Fox Whitney, a queer black mixed transgender filmmaker, actor, dancer, and teaching artist

A special thanks to the Surdna Foundation Thriving Cultures Program, Race Forward, the American Recovery Plan Act, Seattle Theater Leaders, Sound Theatre, Erin Bednarz, Ariel Bradler, Malie Fujii, Jasmine Jackson, Naho Shioya, Roger Tang, and Jay O’Leary Woods.

For questions or inquiries, please contact Kathy Hsieh, Cultural Investments Strategist, at [email protected] or at (206) 733-9926.