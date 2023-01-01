Arts project offers words to stay warm by with park giveaway on Pittsfield’s West Side | Local News

PITTSFIELD — The girl named Robin, 6, looked up from the cardboard box on the ground, which brimmed with hats and gloves.

“Those are a lot of nice gloves,” she said.

Sarah Trudgeon, a poet and teacher, invited her to put a pair on Sunday, here at the corner of Columbus and Dewey avenues.

“I am a small bird,” read the embroidered letters on her right glove.

“But I feel huge,” said his mate.

That bit of verse, written by elementary school student Toby Wyman, is now striding about Pittsfield, art in action.

And so are lines composed this fall by 25 other students at the Conte Community School and Crosby Educational Academy. In its latest community arts venture, The Mastheads, which sponsors the Fireside writing workshops at local schools, is giving away hundreds of hats and knit gloves that carry lines of newly minted poems.

On Sunday, Trudgeon and Tessa Kelly, a civic-minded architect, filled newly constructed wooden boxes at the edge of Riverside Sitting Park with sets of the embroidered winter wear. All are free for the taking — in a venture meant to celebrate young writers, honor a neighborhood place and keep people warm.

Every Sunday in January, the supply will be restocked with 75 pairs of gloves and hats, along with copies of the Fireside project’s latest anthology of student writing. People passing will be able to swing open little plexiglass doors (soon to be installed) and help themselves.

For Kelly and her husband, Chris Parkinson, the project continues a collaboration with The Mastheads that has included the creation of five mobile writing studios and a sculpture installation at Kellogg Park.

For Kelly, such efforts seek to use creative design to reveal new facets of public places.

Kelly credits Beverly Bolden, a board member of the West Side Legends nonprofit, with suggesting that something special involving free hats happen in this little park, adding to the benches and painted rocks along the west branch of the Housatonic River.

“Somehow, an idea bubbles up,” Kelly said.

Little doors to the “hat house” will soon open both to the park and to the sidewalk along Columbus Avenue; in a bit of Poetic license, they also call it the “glovebox.”

Kelly speaks of the power of design to “transform pockets of underutilized spaces in Pittsfield.”

“We wanted something that would activate the space inside the park and on the sidewalk,” she said Sunday, as visitors inspected cubbies loaded with gear, and children kicked a red ball and drank hot chocolate. This investment was backed by the Feigenbaum Foundation, which supports projects by The Mastheads.

“We’re picking up on the elements that are already here,” Kelly said. “A small design intervention can really transform a public space.”

Is she worried people will empty out the boxes?

“We just have to approach this with an attitude of love and trust. People feel that. That’s just how we work,” she said.

The long and low hat house is attached to a guardrail, with permission from city officials. The newly carpentered boxes sit at about the same height as the windows of the old Riverside Cafe, which once stood here.

Kelly brings up an old photo on her phone of the cafe to prove her point.

Courtney Hamilton, a neighborhood resident, knows that old building well. It was owned by her uncle, John Morehead. Hamilton lived for a time at the next house up Dewey Avenue. “It was a family bar. I remember coming in and ordering a Shirley Temple and a bag of State Line potato chips, sour cream flavor. They’re the best.”

Hamilton had stopped by Sunday to take photos for the West Side Legends, a force for Renewal across the neighborhood. “This is such a good idea,” she said of the project. “Every kid loses a glove. It’s like the washing machine eating socks. And you can’t go wrong with poetry. It definitely brings people together. The neighborhood needs more community activity.”

Trudgeon, the poet who leads the Fireside writing program with Don’Jea Smith, said she admires the way Poetry and architecture serve one another.

“Those two fields just go together really well,” she said.

As for the Poems and young poets, the material just seems to flow. The program is named after the “Fireside Poets,” a group that includes writers, like Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Oliver Wendell Holmes, with ties to Pittsfield.

“It just doesn’t take much to get them writing,” Trudgeon said of her students. “It’s a way of making art with words. It’s not something you have to do, it’s doing something you like to do.”

The program exposes today’s writers to works from that pantheon, including Henry David Thoreau and Herman Melville. Not to cow them. Just to get the juices flowing.

“We say to the kids, ‘This is a tradition you own. You are Pittsfield writers,’” Trudgeon said.

Kelly estimates it cost $8,000 for the Carpentry work, garments and specialized embroidery, handled by the city firm Elegant Stitches, whose owner is from Ghana, a place Featured in some of the new poems. “They worked hard on this project, and were lovely to work with,” Trudgeon said. “There’s this great community overlap.”