ARTS presents the Public Art Boot Camp Class of 2022-23 and the full list of upcoming workshops

The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) investment in training the next generation of public artists is the Public Art Boot Camp. These selected artists will create culturally relevant artworks that resonate with Seattle’s diverse population. Public Art Boot Camp provides training to artists who are ready to translate their studio art experiences to the public art realm. Twelve artists were selected for the 2022-23 cohort. They will spend the next eleven months in trainings and workshops that will culminate in temporary art projects that will be installed in August 2023. All workshops are open to the public.

“Public Art Boot Camp helps artists cultivate their skills and explore innovative sharing and showcasing of their art practice. Public Art brings diverse Voices into the public realm to ensure that they are heard. This program uplifts artists and provides them with immersive training and mentoring opportunities. It will be exciting to see the art that will be created and installed in communities.” royal alley-barnes, Acting Director for Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS)

In 2003, ARTS created our first public art training project — the Emerging Public Artists Roster program — introducing regional artists to the idea and practice of public art. In 2015, we evolved the program into Public Art Boot Camp, which advances racial equity by centering artists of color and providing the information and experience they need to enter the world of public art.

Public Art Boot Camp is a cohort model program and training includes presentations by working artists, mentor sessions with public art administrators, handouts, and an opportunity for a temporary public art project as a Public Art Boot Camp selected artist.

ARTS is excited to announce the Public Art Boot Camp Class of 2022-23 and the full list of upcoming workshops!

Upcoming Public Art Boot Camp Online Workshops

Meet the 2022-23 Boot Camp Cohort

Starting this December 2022, a series of online workshops will be free and available to anyone interested in learning more about public art. Featuring staff, artists, and experts in the field, the information shared will highlight the steps needed to navigate through the completion of a public art project successfully.

These workshops will be held online and recordings of each will be posted on our website YouTube Channel subsequent to each event. You can also watch sessions from previous years.

Where to Begin: Developing Concepts for Public Art Thursday, December 8, 2022

7 – 8 pm PST So you’ve received your first public art commission, now what? This session will explore how to develop concepts for public art using community feedback, project scopes, budgets, and site restrictions. Fellow public artists will share how they’ve navigated the challenges of taking their public artworks from call to concept. Guest speakers: Damon Brown

Erin Shigaki

Horatio Law

Hiring Subcontractors: Engineers, Fabricators and Artwork Installers Thursday, March 9, 2023

7 – 8 pm PST Local engineers, fabricators, and installation experts will share about how they’ve worked with artists on projects in the past and the types of information you will need to best find and initiate your own public art project. Guest speakers: Marianne Wilson, Associate Principal at ZFA Structural Engineers

Jeff Hudak, Partner at StudioFifty50

Jessica Bender, Director of Operations at Art Work Fine Art Services, Seattle

Life After Project Completion: Post-Installation Rights & Responsibilities Thursday, May 11, 2023

7 – 8 pm PST Once your artwork has been completed, accepted, and installed, you’re all done, right? Well… not quite. In this session, we will give a brief overview of your rights and responsibilities to an artwork once your project’s been completed. We will discuss VARA, copyright, and artwork documentation to help demystify some of these long-term considerations. Speakers Include: Hon. Adam Eisenberg, Seattle Municipal Judge, author, and guest Faculty with the University of Washington’s Museology program (specializing in art and cultural property law)

Sandy Esene, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture’s Public Art Collection Registrar

These selected twelve artists will participate in trainings and workshops that will culminate in temporary art projects to be installed in August 2023. Although the cohort has been selected, much of the workshop content is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about public art. Meet the artists below!

愛淳 黃 (Ai-Chun Huang)

愛淳 黃 is a digital artist and animation director roaming around the world between different media such as hand drawing, installation, digital animation, and sculpture. Their artwork focuses on life limitations and social expectations from an Asian immigrant woman’s perspective and uses metaphors from their Asian cultural icons.

You can learn more about Ai-Chun on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.

Amiko Matsuo

Amiko Matsuo is an educator, artist, and writer. Her writing and art have explored how we might learn from the ways people are connected to the plant and animal communities surrounding the places we live. Matsuo is committed to working collectively to learn and teach about the unfolding crises and realities of our places. She believes that art can be the Catalyst to create spaces where we can be vulnerable together in conversations marked by Transforming care and belonging.

You can learn more about Amiko on her website.

Aidoo Annmarie / VULGAR DREAMER

VULGAR DREAMER uses old-world craft to connect you to ancient symbols and alternative ways of healing. VULGAR DREAMER is Black and female.

ET Russian

ET RUSSIAN is a multi-sensory artist, cartoonist, and healer, living in Seattle — the unceded Ancestral Homeland of the Duwamish People.

You can learn more about ET on their website and Instagram.

Hans Cupid

Hans Amor’s artwork focuses on sharing the artists’ Filipino culture and history in the hopes that people will appreciate its resilience and beauty.

Io Palmer

Io Palmer is a multimedia artist who uses a variety of materials including clay, paper, wood, and video. She is most looking forward to seeing how her usual private work will translate to the public arena.

You can learn more about Io on her website and Instagram.

JoEllen Wang

JoEllen Wang is a Seattle-based painter and installation artist. She is a lover of mash-ups and a pursuer of nuance.

You can learn more about JoEllen on her website and Instagram.

Lee Davignon

Lee Davignon is a multi-disciplinary artist working in the Pacific Northwest. Through a combination of traditional textile techniques, sculptural experiments, and material play, their work explores themes of waste, value, and craft.

You can learn more about Lee on their website and Instagram.

Morgan Madison

Morgan Madison is a Seattle-based artist working in numerous media. His work is inspired by the forms, materials, colors, and other elements that comprise place. He believes the language of place is easily recognized and carries space within for all to become engaged creatively when it is used selectively to attend to ideas rather than to steer with intention.

You can learn more about Morgan on his website and Instagram.

Nahom Ghirmay

Artist Nahom Ghirmay’s work explores identity and emotional experiences through a variety of mediums.

You can learn more about Nahom on their website and Instagram.

Renee Adams

Renee Adams creates mixed-media sculptures that examine the complex relationships humans have cultivated with the natural world. She is active in the regional arts scene as a Curator and Exhibition Coordinator at Gallery One and a founding member of PUNCH Projects, a rural arts collective dedicated to the promotion of visual dialogue between urban and rural art communities.

You can learn more about Renee on her website and Instagram.

Sarah Dobbs

Sara Dobbs is visual artist and co-founder of Wilbie Farm. The practical work she does on Wilbie Farm to grow food for her local community provides a grounding for her artistic exploration of the impacts of food production, distribution, and consumption on the individual, society, and environment.

You can learn more about Sara on her website and Instagram.