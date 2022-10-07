Arts Playlist: The Delaware Contemporary’s new exhibition “Through a Glass, Darkly”

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele talks with The Delaware Contemporary’s curator of contemporary art Chase Dougherty about the new exhibit “Through a Glass, Darkly”

A new exhibition is open at The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington.

“Through a Glass Darkly” includes new and recent works by 33 artists working with glass and glass-related materials – and is curated by three guest curators.

“This is an exhibition that was proposed to The Delaware Contemporary a couple of years ago,” said the Delaware Contemporary’s curator of contemporary art Chase Dougherty. “It’s being curated by Alexander Rosenbery, who is the director of Wheaton Arts, Kristin Deady, who is the Dean of glass at Salem Community College and Jenna Lucente, who is actually one of our current Residency studio artists.”

Dougherty notes that about half of the artists participating are from Delaware, others are from Philly, New Jersey, New York – and as far away as the Midwest.

Dougherty hopes the works of the 33 artists involved will give people a new appreciation for this medium, “Even as I was working with these guest curators on the show, I really had no idea that artists were working with this medium in the way that they are. It really alters your perception as to what you can do with it and just how flexible the material is.”

Through A Glass Darkly runs through December 31, 2022, at The Delaware Contemporary.

The Delaware Contemporary / Corning Museum of Glass Mobile Hot Shop

During its run, the Corning Museum of Glass in Upstate New York will bring its mobile “hot shop” to the Delaware Contemporary. It will offer glass-blowing demonstrations from November 2nd through 6th.