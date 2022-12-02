Arts Playlist: Delaware Theater Company’s ‘Plaid Tidings’

A holiday Spectacular for the entire family is at the Delaware Theater Company in Wilmington.

Plaid Tidings features four Gentlemen known as the four “Plaids” who dance and sing tunes, all while wearing matching plaid outfits.

“I think that it’s chock full of music,” said Delaware Theater Company executive director Matt Silva, who is also directing this run of Plaid Tidings. “(You’ll hear) a lot of holiday favorites that everyone knows, with different interpretations of them. Also some other standard classics from sort of the 50’s and 60’s – like Sh Boom and Stranger in Paradise – things like that. So you’re really getting a full flavor of music from the holidays – as well as the 50’s and 60’s era.”

And before the show, Silva says the DTC will have music in its lobby, along with a special contest.

“We have some performances – there will be some choirs coming to sing. So if you get here a little bit early, you’ll hear some school choirs, some community choirs singing on the steps – just to get you into the holiday spirit. There’s also an ugly sweater contest – photo contest – so we have a little area with a polaroid camera where you come, you take a photo and you leave it there after you leave your info on the back.”

Silva says the DTC will vote and the Winner will get a $100 gift card to a nearby restaurant.

Plaid Tidings is at the theater until December 18, 2022.

Tickets are available at the Delaware Theater company’s website.

