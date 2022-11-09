Arts Place of Stokes to host Christmas with the Nelson’s





Danbury — Their father was an American actor, musician and singer-songwriter — known for his role in the 1952 to 1966 TV hit “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” and for putting 53 songs on the Billboard Hot 100; they’re known for their rock act, double-platinum debut album and for being members of a family with #1 record status in three successive generations.

Twins Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, who make up the band Nelson, are bringing Christmas with the Nelson’s to The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street in Danbury, on Sunday, November 13, with performances at 2pm and 5:30pm.

This heart-warming multi-media live concert experience is a Blend of Everly Brothers-style harmonies and Smothers Brothers-style comedy. Not merely a rock concert with a few holiday songs thrown in, Christmas with the Nelson’s delivers Christmas Classics the Nelson family way, interweaving quick humor, soaring sibling vocals, and state of the art big screen video on a sleigh ride through time.

From the Holly Jolly 50’s when their father Ricky was a little boy intent on duct-taping antlers on the family cat, to the 70’s when Santa Claus delivered Schwinn’s for the Twins in the era before bike helmets (that explains a lot), to Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree today with the newest generation of Nelson family kids, who prove that yes, we did in fact turn out to be just like our parents after all.

For tickets or more information on “Christmas with the Nelson’s”, visit www.StokesArts.org or call 336 593-8159.