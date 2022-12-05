Arts performances coming up at Jordan-Matthews High School, Siler City

SILER CITY — Jordan-Matthews High School, 910 E. Cardinal St., Siler City, is hosting several arts performances leading up to Christmas. The below performances are coming up this month:

“Almost, Maine” is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, at 7 pm: Welcome to Almost, Maine, a town that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States — it’s almost in Canada. And it almost doesn’t exist. Because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it’s just… Almost. Written by John Cariani, “Almost, Maine” is regularly one of the most-produced full-length plays in high schools nationwide. JM’s production is directed by Sawyer Shafer, Mylie Cardman, Andrey Ureña-Seceña, Jeffery Davis Chay and Isabella Palacios. Admission is $3 per person or $5 for two people.

Holiday band concert on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 pm: JC Harper will direct this concert. Admission is free; donations of non-perishable food items for the West Chatham Food Pantry and donations of any amount to JMArts will be accepted. Note that this event was rescheduled due to a conflict on the school calendar.

Holiday choral concert on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7 pm: Elliott Peterson will direct this concert. Admission is free; donations of non-perishable food items for the West Chatham Food Pantry and donations of any amount to JMArts will be accepted.

For more information about these events, visit www.jmarts.org/events.