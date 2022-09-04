Arts On Site to Present TAPE and More in September

Arts On Site (AOS) will present September performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark’s Place, NYC. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.org/tickets.

“Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place,” said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. “After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, Marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC.”

Tape by Stephen Belber, a GoodBadGroup production

Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8pm*

Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8pm*

Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 3pm

Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 8pm – Sold out

Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8pm*

Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8pm*

Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 3pm

Tickets: $38

Jon, an aspiring filmmaker on the verge of hitting it big, hooks up for the weekend with his best friend from high school, Vince, a volunteer fireman who makes his money selling dope. Jon’s new film is being shown at a festival and Vince has come from Oakland to see it. Over the course of the evening, the two unravel their differences amid a potential scandal involving a girl whom they both have a history with, Amy Randall, who also happens to be in town.

The cast includes Richie Radici as Vince, Patrick Perih as Jon, and Mackenzie Lesser-Roy as Amy. The production is directed by Christian Ryan.

*For the Friday and Saturday shows, there will be a pre-show cocktail hour starting at 7pm, featuring booze, music, Moody decor, and more.

The Diaspora Fest: A Celebration of Black Performing Artists

Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Friday, September 16, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

The Diaspora Fest: A Celebration of Black Performing Artists is a festival that highlights black performing artists through a myriad of artistic backgrounds. This festival will embrace and celebrate the rich dimensions of diversity contained within each of these artists. Curated by Will Stone and Arts On Site the festival will include music, dance and spoken word.

The Tristan Geary Nonet

Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Tristan will present an unconventional evening of seven original pieces of music for a set of performers, some through composed, some improvised, reaching over into Realms of dance, spoken word, and film.

Barkin/Selessi Project

Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Friday, September 30, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Friday, October 1, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

BARKIN/SELISSEN PROJECT (“B/SP”), a New York City-based contemporary dance company founded in 2009, presents the Choreography of Artistic Directors Kyla Barkin and Aaron Selissen through live performance, film and workshops. The company strives to blur lines between the emotional and intellectual, dream worlds and waking states. With dramatic shifts from nuance to explosive athleticism, Artistic Directors Kyla Barkin and Aaron Selissen’s Choreography infuses fresh perspective on subjects ranging from the complexities of Mathematics to the complexities of human nature. For more information, visit barkinselissenproject.org

GOODBADGROUP creates, develops, and presents artistic work. Our projects include straight plays, Comedy events, writing workshops, music events, and more…Our events are coupled with ambiance and opportunities to network: combining artistic performance & night-life. We are Talented artists building artistic passions and curating new & interesting experiences for all people, including those unfamiliar with the arts. Sharing and building Diversified types of art among the group is a goal of ours.

TRISTAN GEARY is a jazz pianist, composer, and bandleader. Whilst well rooted in the jazz tradition, Tristan’s music is as thoughtful and experimental as it is swinging, informed by both his study of jazz piano, and of orchestral and ensemble composition, with original work both raucous and restrained, and improvised eclecticism that is joyous and spontaneous. Born in London, Tristan is based in both the US and Europe.

About Arts on Site

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.