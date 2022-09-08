Arts Off 84 from Pine River to Longville offers a bit of everything – Pine and Lakes Echo Journal

PINE RIVER — Highway 84 outside of Pine River isn’t always a busy highway, but during the annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl on Labor Day weekend, that all changes.

A customer admires the many framed images at a stop along the Arts Off 84 Art Crawl between Pine River and Longville on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal

On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, artworks of all shapes and sizes were spread across the roughly 25-mile stretch of Highway 84 between Pine River and Longville. Artworks included textiles, metal work, jewelry, preserves, woodwork, ceramics and almost everything else imaginable.

Chuck Weygand shows fine details in his wood burl bowls to Dan Houg at the Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, Arts Off 84 Art Crawl between Pine River and Longville. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal

The annual event draws artists from throughout the area to show off exclusively handmade goods. No mass produced products are found at the five stops along the way, only the results of blood, sweat and tears of local artisans.

There is always an abundance of good smelling soaps at the annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl between Pine River and Longville. This year’s event was Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, 2022. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal Weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. They may be reached at 218-855-5853 or [email protected]