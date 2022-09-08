Arts Off 84 from Pine River to Longville offers a bit of everything – Pine and Lakes Echo Journal
PINE RIVER — Highway 84 outside of Pine River isn’t always a busy highway, but during the annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl on Labor Day weekend, that all changes.
On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, artworks of all shapes and sizes were spread across the roughly 25-mile stretch of Highway 84 between Pine River and Longville. Artworks included textiles, metal work, jewelry, preserves, woodwork, ceramics and almost everything else imaginable.
The annual event draws artists from throughout the area to show off exclusively handmade goods. No mass produced products are found at the five stops along the way, only the results of blood, sweat and tears of local artisans.
Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal Weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. They may be reached at 218-855-5853 or [email protected]
.