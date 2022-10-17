Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund opens application period – Shaw Local

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund, Hosted by the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, opened its Arts Grant period for 2022-2023 art programs and projects.

Grants are available for non-profit organizations, schools, libraries and charitable community groups who support the arts and arts programs. The applications are available from Oct. 15 through Dec. 1, with grant announcements made in early January. This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

In the past these Grants have helped to fund an array of art projects in our community. Since 2019, $69,000 has been awarded to organizations, in support of 39 arts-related projects. The 2021-2022 recipients were the La Salle County Historical Society, Stage 212 in La Salle, Ottawa Concert Association, Poco a Poco in Streator, Festival 56, NCI Artworks for the Seneca and Mendota murals, the Princeton Community Band, Illini State Park in Marseilles and the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra.

The mission of the Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is to provide grant opportunities, education, networking opportunities and online support to the arts community throughout Starved Rock Country. The program can work with organizations to make their charitable art project come to life.

To learn more about The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund or the application process, contact Amanda Zehr via email at [email protected] To obtain a 2022-2023 grant application, visit the Arts Alive website www.starvedrockarts.com.