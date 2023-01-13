Arts of Southern Kentucky announces Orchestra Kentucky’s 2023-24 Season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Friday details of Orchestra Kentucky’s 2023-24 season, its 24th.

Highlights include hits from Broadway musicals, popular classics including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, and tributes to ABBA, Chicago, Neil Diamond, and the Moody Blues.

The season also features the annual holiday celebration JC Kirby & Son Christmas Spectacular, vocal sensations Veritas, and acclaimed Pops conductor Michael Krajewski.

Several season ticket packages – including an option to receive four free concerts – are on sale now.

Details are available online at www.theyskypac.com, and ticket packages may be purchased by calling 270-904-1880 or in person at 601 College Street in downtown Bowling Green open 9 am to 5 pm weekdays.

The new season begins Saturday, July 15 with a tribute to Neil Diamond.

San Francisco sensations Super Diamond (featured on the Late Show with David Letterman and VH1, and on occasion joined by Neil Diamond himself) take the stage for “a glittering, smoke-filled show…with a rock edge and unrestrained enthusiasm.”

“It is hard to believe that Orchestra Kentucky is nearly 25 years old,” said Orchestra Kentucky Founding Music Director and Arts of Southern Kentucky President & CEO Jeffrey Reed. “I hope our audiences – who continue to amaze with their generosity and support – enjoy the variety of the coming season. With great music from Broadway, popular classics including Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue which turns 100 in 2024, and tributes to ABBA, Chicago, and the Moody Blues, I believe we have something for everyone.”

ORCHESTRA KENTUCKY’S 2023-24 SEASON

7/15/23 SUPER DIAMOND

8/26/23 FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAMES: Great Music in Sports

9/16/23 SOUTHERN ROCK ANTHEMS: The Rewinders perform hits of the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd

Skynyrd, and more.

10/21/23 BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS: Songs from Phantom, Lez Mis, Chicago, and more.

11/10/23 (Fri) BRASS TRANSIT: A Tribute to Chicago

12/16/23 JC KIRBY & SON CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

2/17/24 MUSIC OF ABBA: Featuring Revival (special event, free to full season subscribers)

3/16/24 HOOKED ON CLASSICS: 1812 Overture, Rhapsody in Blue, and more.

4/27/24 SUMMER OF LOVE: Psychedelic hits by Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jefferson Airplane

5/18/24 A TIME TOGETHER with VERITAS: Decades of hits from Nat King Cole to Adele.

6/8/24 GO NOW: Music of the Moody Blues, conducted by Michael Krajewski

