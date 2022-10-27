Arts of Southern Kentucky announces $500,000 gift to name main art gallery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – On Tuesday, Arts of Southern Kentucky announced details of a $500,000 gift from Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin.

The $500,000 gift from the Goodwins will be split evenly between operating expenses and the establishment of the Robert and Pat Goodwin Endowment. In recognition of this significant contribution, the main art gallery at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) will bear their names. A portion of the gallery will be set aside to feature a rotating exhibit of Dr. Goodwin’s hand-carved bird sculptures.

Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin have been long-time supporters of Orchestra Kentucky, sponsoring several concerts and events throughout the organization’s twenty-plus year existence.

“The Goodwins have been incredible supporters of the arts in our community for many years. We are honored to have the opportunity to not only showcase their love of the arts with the naming of the main art gallery, but to also display the Incredible Talent of Dr. Goodwin as an artist himself,” said Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeff Reed.

Over four decades ago, what began as a Christmas present quickly became a long-lasting love and passion for the wood carving of birds.

Dr. Goodwin’s extensive and exquisite collection of hand-carved Birds has previously been on display at SKyPAC and will return once more to the main gallery. His addition of visual art will enhance the experience of all those who view the gallery during events, business hours, and special events.

“Pat and I are honored and privileged to name the gallery at SKyPAC. This organization stands as a pillar and symbol of arts excellence in our region and we know this gift will help ensure this Legacy will stand forever. I have been a sculptor for over 40-years and am overjoyed to know my Birds will have a location for all to enjoy in such an impressive facility dedicated to showcasing local artists,” said Dr. Goodwin.

In addition to the Goodwins’ gift, Arts of Southern Kentucky continues to receive ongoing support from across the community, including funds totaling more than $1.5 Million received from generous donors through the annual fund, Elm Street Society, and sponsorships.

