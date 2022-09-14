Arts Montco Week, Berks Fiddle Fest, Quilt Extravaganza among weekend Highlights [Events roundup] – Daily Local

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:

• Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board presents the return of Arts Montco Week, an initiative that supports Montgomery County’s over 200 arts, culture and entertainment venues. The festivities will highlight the artists, entertainers, makers and attractions in the region. Highlights include the first ever Montco Jazz Fest, with a kick-off event set for Wednesday at Rivet Canteen and Assembly, Pottstown, featuring the festival’s own All Star Big Band, a 16-piece ensemble of regional musicians who will play swinging big band classics . There will also be art exhibitions, classes and workshops, theater performances and numerous other concerts at various venues. For the complete rundown, see artsmontcoweek.com.

• The Berks Fiddle Fest will be held Sunday from 9 am to 5:30 pm at Bear Creek Mountain Resort, Longswamp Township. The day opens with a Gospel service followed by morning concerts featuring the Dulcimer Boys, Big Valley Bluegrass, Crow Hill and Poor Man’s Gambit. A salute to Veterans starts at 1 pm, followed by a fiddle competition for ages 12 and younger, dulcimer soloist Appalachian Ed, a fiddle competition for ages 13-17, folk singer-songwriter Dave Frey and a fiddle competition for ages 18 and older. The day concludes with a 30-minute Fiddlemania jam starting at 5. Tickets are $8 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 6-12. In addition to the main stage lineup, there will be jamming throughout the venue, an open mic jam and a craft and vendor area. For more information, see bcmountainresort.com.

• The Pennsylvania National Quilt Extravaganza runs Thursday through Sunday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks. The event features a display of over 400 quilts and works of textile and wearable art from across the globe, plus a Merchants Mall filled with vendor booths. Hours are 9 am to 5 pm Thursday through Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm Sunday. Admission for non-registered participants is $15, which includes re-admission, and can be purchased on-site during show hours only ($13, Sunday only). Accompanied children under 16 are admitted free. For more information, see phillyexpocenter.com.

• The 75th annual Oley Valley Community Fair runs today through Saturday from 9 am to 10 pm daily at the Oley Fire Company Fair Grounds. Featuring exhibits, contests, music, food, entertainment, Carnival rides and more, the fair has a theme of “Yankee Doodle Went to Oley, Just to See the Fair!” Entertainment Highlights include performances by Twitty and Lynn on Thursday at 6:30 and 8:30 pm, Dion Pride on Friday at 7 and 9 pm, the Ringgold Band on Saturday at noon and the Main Street Cruisers on Saturday at 7 and 9 pm A Mid-day Car Show and Antique Tractor is set for 10 am to 2 pm Saturday. Admission is free; parking is $5; rides are pay-as-you-go.

• The Main Street Food Crawl to benefit the Bean Bag Food Program will be held Sunday from 3 to 6 pm along Main and Broad Streets in Souderton. A leisurely stroll will lead you to experience delightful food, sips of wine and sweet treats. Along the way, enjoy the creations of local artists and crafters at Exhibit B Gallery and Art on the Hill. Take a step back in time when visiting with the Historical Society or looking at old photos of Souderton displayed at the Broad Theater. Tickets are $60 at eventbrite.com.

• The Chester County Restaurant/Food Truck Festival will be held Sunday from noon to 5:30 pm in downtown West Chester. This foodie event is full of entertainment, information booths, local artisans and food provided by local vendors and restaurants, plus a Beer and Wine Garden. Admission is free. For more information, see downtownwestchester.com.

• Linvilla Orchards, Media, hosts its annual Arts & Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm Experience unique local artists and craftspeople as they exhibit their work. There will be live music by the McChords, The Ultimates and The Whiskey Trail on Saturday, and Paul Downie & Friends, the Bill Currier Band and the Manatawny Creek Ramblers on Sunday. For more information, visit www.linvilla.com.

• The Santander Performing Arts Center, Reading, presents the acid-jazz project Incognito with opener Maysa on Friday at 7:30 pm, and Comedian Eddie B on Saturday at 7:30 pm Incognito is led by Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick, a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and arranger who has guided an ever-changing lineup devoted to modernizing ’70s soul, funk, disco and crossover jazz. Eddie B has established himself as the official voice of teachers across the globe, soaring to new heights on the strength of his series of comical videos titled “What Teachers Really Want To Say.” For tickets and more information, see santander-arena.com.

• The SALT Performing Arts Center’s production of “The Music Man” continues through Sept. 25 is its Chester Springs stage. Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony Award-winning musical Comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. Tickets are $30 for adults and $22 for ages 12 and younger. For show times and reservations, visit saltpa.com/musicman.

• SoulJoel’s Comedy Dome at the Sunnybrook Ballroom, Pottstown, presents Nick Griffin on Friday at 7 pm and Paul Virzi on Saturday at 6 pm Griffin has appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Late Night with David Letterman” and has an hour-long special running on Amazon called “Cheer Up.” Virzi hosts two weekly podcasts, “The Virzi Effect” and “Anything Better?,” co-hosted with Bill Burr, on the All Things Comedy network. His debut hour-long Comedy special, “Bill Burr Presents Paul Virzi: I’ll Say This,” premiered on Comedy Central in November 2018 and is available to stream on CC.com. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $30 for VIP. On Tuesday, SoulJoel’s presents country line dancing with DJ Dan in Sunnybrook’s Social House from 7 to 10 pm Tickets are $10. For more information, see souljoels.com.

• Celebrating its 16th year, West Reading’s Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm along the 400 through 700 blocks of Penn Avenue. The Streets are closed so festival goers can indulge in craft and retail vendors, including a wide array of food and beverage choices, including beer, wine and spirits, and 19 Bands Performing on four stages set up at Fourth, Sixth and Seventh avenues, and at Nitro Bar, 416 Penn Ave., where an after-party will feature music by Flux Capacitor from 7 to 8:30 pm Family-friendly activities will include free bounce houses on Seventh Avenue. Admission is free. For more information, see visitwestreading.org.

• The Berks County Heritage Center will celebrate the 18th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm with free admission to all the Heritage Center sites, including the Gruber Wagon Works and the C. Howard Hiester Canal Museum. Witness first-ever public demonstrations, including firing up the Wagon Works’ hit-and-miss 15 horsepower Otto Engine that served as the main power source for the factory and put into motion the factory’s lineshaft system. Tours of the Gruber Wagon Works will be offered at 10 am, noon, 1 and 3 pm. Line-Shaft System Demonstrations will be at 11 am and 2 pm Otto Engine Demonstrations will be at 12:30 and 3 pm On Sunday, come back to the site from noon to 4 pm for an open house at 1888 Melcher’s Grist Mill.

• The Gulf Coast soul band The Suffers play a concert Tuesday at 7:30 pm at the Miller Center for the Arts at Reading Area Community College. The Suffers are touring in support of their critically acclaimed new album “It Starts With Love,” which the Houston Chronicle called the group’s “most ambitious, accomplished album to date.” Across 13 songs, The Suffers tackle issues of racism, misogyny and the music industry, while at the same time chronicling growth, evolution and self-acceptance. The album features previously released singles “Yada Yada,” a playful country-blues track on the Hypocrisy often found in the music industry, and “Take Me to the Good Times,” which was named one of the best songs of the week by Rolling Stone. Tickets cost $34 at millercenter.racc.edu.