Arts & Letters Tells ‘The Greatest Story Ever Played’ with Fantastical ESPN Campaign

ESPN recently announced its newest brand creative as part of the next installment of ‘The Greatest Story Ever Played’ campaign.

A Collaboration with Arts & Letters, the campaign Highlights the sentiment surrounding great college football stories – on and off the field – and the variety of ways the sport captures the attention of fans.

As the 2022-23 season winds down, the stakes only grow higher. The new creative builds anticipation through the final weeks as teams battle for a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff. The story draws inspiration from an epic tale through the lens of two worlds.





The first is a Cozy story-time like setting where a grandfather shares the epic Fantasy tale of the 2023 College Football Playoff (CFP) to his granddaughter. The second is a world inside the granddaughter’s imagination. Her world is filled with epic stand-offs between teams vying for football glory, house banners waving, Stadiums standing tall among vast landscapes, and coaches and players being treated like royalty.

“The 2022-23 College Football Playoff will be a must-watch, and this creative drives home how important the CFP really is by looking at the many Defining Moments from the sport,” said Emeka Ofodile, ESPN Vice President, Sports Marketing. “The upcoming weeks and months will feature cheers, tears, and an epic ending, and fans can see it unfold on ESPN.”

The creative launched on Saturday, November 17th, debuting on TV during ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot preview show.

NJ Placentra, creative director at Arts & Letters, said: “If ‘The Greatest Story Ever Played’ were an actual story, then the College Football Playoff would be that story’s climactic chapter. That’s the conceit that inspired this latest work as we set out to get fans excited for this season’s epic conclusion.”