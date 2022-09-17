Arts in the Heart has all the artistic, culinary, showman talents a city could want Community

The call of “chicken, ribs, chop suey! Fifteen dollars, full plate!” comes through the steam and the glancing Sunlight of mid-morning.

It’s just after 11 am on Augusta Common.

This might be one of the few places where in a few hours, a person can eat their fill of Samoan cuisine, have the herbal tattoo of Henna drawn on their hand (while bag pipes play in the background and a Renaissance Sword fight plays out across the street), and then pick up both some “$5 SLIME” and a $300, 1,481-piece cutting board.

If you didn’t know, this weekend in Arts in the Heart, the festival organized by the Greater Augusta Arts Council and that in recent years has brought more than 80,000 people into downtown Augusta.

It’s also the 40th year of the festival, and it’s bigger than ever; Arts in the Heart was extended for an entire extra block of artistic and culinary talent, and more than 100 juried artists had a place on Broad Street between 6th and 9th for the weekend of Sept. 16-18.

A staggering 133 separate live acts played out across the festival’s five stages this weekend, and it was a veritable smorgasbord: martial arts, belly dancing and roller derby; jazz acts by the dozen and soul acts in a number to match.

Ashlynn Hanes, 11, may have been one of the youngest artists at the festival – it’s her first year taking part, and her work, she said, is a way to put out what she’s feeling so that others might experience it, too.

Navy Veteran Reuben Brauer, of Grovetown, had a delicately layered wood piece that he said was only three days to construct – the design work is tough part of it, he said.

Brauer had worked for years in construction, acquired a good many power tools and said he wanted to try something a bit more intricate. Now he’s putting out “2D art in 3D” with cutting boards that have a mesmerizing optic to them (mind you, they’re tough Nuggets and still serve their food prep purpose: “you can beat the hell of it,” said Brauer) .

Arts in the Heart is a chance for artists to get some exposure, and the variety seems unlimited.

Josh and Tiffany Price, in from central Florida, had a Menagerie of nut-and-bolt animals: four proud Herons with garden shears for beaks and circling forks for crests stood Sentinel at their booth. Josh said it probably all started with a single nut-and-bolt Don Quixote his 14-year-old-self found at a yard sale.

A mother who pushed creativity, no questions asked, followed by a career in auto body repair that taught him welding and his marriage to Tiffany, who now is herself making the mechanical figures… all the gears turned to, eventually, bring their ” Contrived Curiosities” here to Augusta for the seventh year.

The festival had an Easter egg for everyone. Truly: one woman advertised her talents with the proclamation, “I’ll draw anything.” She was tucked between the $5 SLIME and the “Soap Kid.”