Arts in the Barn series holds Summer’s End Cookout – Knox County VillageSoup

CUSHING — Arts in the Barn, 17 Hathorne Point Road, holds a Summer’s End Cookout Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 am to 6 pm

Hosted by Cristen’s Custom Cuties, this one day only event features a craft fair, corn hole games, a BBQ and live music.

The cookout from noon to 1 pm benefits the Pope Memorial Humane Society. Hot dogs are $2 each, or $5 for a plate that also includes salads, chips and a drink. Coming back for seconds is another charge, but all funds go to support Shelter animals.

Ryan Moody and his band play from 1 to 3 pm

Corn hole will be set up from 2 to 4 pm and participants must purchase a $5 raffle ticket, which enters them into a chance to win one of three door prizes. All corn hole proceeds also go towards the shelter.

Doors open at 11 am for the crafts fair, which will be in the Cushing Historical Society barn. Bags, shirts, cups, jewelry, soap, Pottery and more are offered. Come help Pope Memorial out with the purchases or donations.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 11. For more information, contact Cristen at [email protected]

