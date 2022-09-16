Arts In The Alley Returns To Grove City This Weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

Arts and the Alley Returns to downtown Grove City for the 43rd year. The multi-day festival showcases local art, vendors, food, and more.

One of the Highlights of Arts in the Alley is the Voice of Grove City vocal competition, which gives local Singers a chance to show off their stuff to the whole town for the chance to win $2,500.

Over 100 exhibitors are participating, showing off their art in the juried competition. You’ll find painters, jewelers, photographers, potters, and more on display at the fest.

In historic Grove City Town Center, you can grab some food from a local restaurant or from food trucks that are visiting for the weekend. You’ll certainly need to leave room for a drink or two from Plum Run Winery/Grove City Brewing Company. You’ll find 22 wines, handcrafted ciders, brews, and cocktails to choose from. If mead is more your vibe, then you’ll need to head down to Hop Yard 62.

Festivities kick off on Friday afternoon, followed by the Parade on Saturday morning and ending the weekend with the Voice of Grove City Awards. Throughout the weekend visitors can enjoy a variety of musical entertainment and a Kids Fun Street with arts, crafts, and activities.

Arts in the Alley Schedule:

Friday, September 16: 5 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, September 17 Parade Kicks-Off: 9:30am @ Southwest Blvd. & Broadway

Saturday, September 17: 10 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday, September 18: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday, September 18: 3 pm Voice of Grove City Awards on the Heartland Stage

For more info, or to plan your visit to Arts in the Alley, please click here.