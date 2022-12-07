Arts In Reach welcomes Jennifer Minicucci as new Executive Director

PORTSMOUTH — The Board of Directors of Arts In Reach (AIR) announces the selection of nonprofit Veteran Jennifer Minicucci as Executive Director. She replaces Debra Holloway, who is leaving AIR as of Dec. 31. AIR is a youth development organization Empowering girls and gender-expansive teens through free access to arts programming, mentorship, and creative community.

“Our selection committee found that Jennifer sets herself apart with strengths in her leadership philosophy, relationship building, entrepreneurial drive, and long-range vision,” said Virginia Skevington, President of AIR’s Board of Directors. “Her emphasis on collaboration, integrity, service, and creativity are an excellent fit with AIR, and we are grateful to attract such a high-caliber leader. Jennifer’s diverse experience providing access to Meaningful experiences with education and art that are inclusive, improve lives, and build connection offers AIR the opportunity to grow and continue making a significant impact on the lives of young people in the communities we serve.”

