Arts In Reach announces leadership transition

PORTSMOUTH — With significant accomplishments in advancing creative youth empowerment and the financial health of Arts In Reach (AIR), Dr. Debra Holloway will step down as Executive Director.

After more than three years as Executive Director and a tenure of 24 years in Volunteer leadership, grant writing and research roles at AIR, Holloway will transition out of AIR in December 2022. The Board of Directors is engaged in a search for the organization’s next Executive Director.

Holloway led AIR at a critical time, working with a dedicated team to design and implement the organization’s five-year strategic plan―advancing creative youth empowerment for teenage girls and gender expansive youth ages 11-22 from southeastern NH and Maine. Her intentional leadership and commitment to Collaboration embodied AIR’s mission, vision, and values ​​in service of youth and the Greater Seacoast community. During her term, AIR’s strategic goals became more than words on a page; they have been embodied throughout every aspect of internal and external work.

