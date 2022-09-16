Arts in brief: Heartland Theater seeks play submissions | Arts and Theatre

Heartland Theater seeks play submissions

NORMAL — Heartland Theater Company is seeking entries for their 10-Minute Play Festival for 2023.

Next year’s theme will be “The Waiting Room.”

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 1. Eight 10-minute plays will be chosen with performances June 1-3, 8-11, 15-17 and 22-24.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for competition rules, requirements and how to submit your play.

Leah Marlene to present concert at Performing arts center

BLOOMINGTON — Normal native Leah Marlene will perform at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts at 7:30 pm on Friday, Nov. 18.

Marlene was second runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol and recently performed at the Corn Crib in Normal.

Recording artist, Abby Anderson will be the opening act for Marlene.

Tickets range from $19 to $46, with $50 meet and greet passes available.

Tickets are available now at ArtsBlooming.org. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the BCPA ticket office during business hours: 10 am-4 pm, Monday through Friday at 600 N. East St., in downtown Bloomington; or by phone at 309-434-2777.