Arts in brief: Downtown Bloomington plans First Friday events | Arts and Theatre

Sip & Shop is First Friday

BLOOMINGTON — The September First Friday will take place Sept. 2 at various locations throughout downtown Bloomington from 5-8 pm

This month’s theme is “Sip & Shop.” Guests are asked to bring friends and check out the latest fall fashions at local boutiques and other local businesses for other themed events, sales and more. This also includes various galleries, studios, art centers and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

Visit downtownbloomington.org or contact Economic & Community Development at 309-434-2295 for more information.

Gallery show

set in Pontiac

PONTIAC — The Greater Livingston County Arts Council announced their September 2022 Gallery Show “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Teresa Beard-Lowell.

The show will be Featured in Joe Bailey Gallery at GLCAC Art Center. The show will open on Saturday, Sept. 3 and will continue through Wednesday, Sept. 28. An opening reception will take place Saturday from 5-7 pm The Joe Bailey Gallery is located upstairs at the Art Center and an elevator/lift is available.

Beard-Lowell is an artist from Chenoa, IL. She specializes in Acrylic painting, hand built ceramics and several other kinds of media.

The GLCAC Art Center is located at 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac. The show may be viewed during regular hours: 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday; 10 am to 4 pm, Saturday; and 12 to 4 pm, Sunday. There is no admission fee and the show is open to the public.

Visit artsinpontiac.org for more information.

Mary Poppins

event planned

PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum will present “Mary Poppins” at the Corn Stock Theater through Sept. 3.

In addition to the screening, Jeffrey Sherman, the son and nephew of Disney songwriters Robert B. and Richard M. Sherman (who wrote songs for Marry Poppins), will be making an appearance for the 2 pm screening on Sept. 3 at the museum of the Walt Disney Studios documentary that he produced and co-directed with his cousin Gregg Sherman, “The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story.”

The Sherman Brothers have also written music and songs for other Disney classics such as “The Jungle Book,” “Winnie the Pooh,” “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” and the “The Aristocats.” They also wrote songs for Disney park attractions including “It’s a Small World (After All),” “Carousel of Progress,” and “The Enchanted Tiki Room.”

The documentary details the history of the brothers’ collaboration with Disney, including their often tumultuous relationship, which caused the cousins ​​Jeffrey and Greg to be unable to get to know each other until they reached adulthood. Jeffrey Sherman will share personal stories and memories about growing up during the creation of “Mary Poppins” as well as how he became the inspiration for one of its most famous songs. There will also be a Q&A after the screening.

Sherman is a writer, producer and director. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Comedian Wendy Liebman.

Tickets are $10.50 for adults, $8.50 for children and $9.50 for seniors. Museum members receive a $2 per ticket discount.

The event is sponsored by Steve and Jeanine Spain, Chris and Laura Hughes, Film Society of the Giant Screen Theater, Corn Stock and Hyperion Hub podcast.

Visit RiverfrontMuseum.org for more information.